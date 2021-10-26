FlashGrid Announces High-Throughput Database Storage on Azure Cloud

SUNNYVALE, Calif., Oct. 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- FlashGrid announces general availability of a high-performance storage product for single instance Oracle databases, the FlashGrid® for Oracle DB on Azure.

Whether processing high-volume payments transactions or running end-of-month reporting, many Oracle databases require storage throughput that exceeds the limits of a single Azure VM. FlashGrid for Oracle DB on Azure addresses this problem by extending the storage to additional VMs and delivering up to 6,000 MB/s and 240,000 IOPS – three times the throughput of a single VM.

A virtual appliance, FlashGrid for Oracle DB is built with standard Azure VMs. Simple to set up, it is delivered as an Azure Resource Manager (ARM) template that includes both the database and storage servers. All components of the stack are selected and tested for performance, reliability, and compatibility. At the same time, administrators retain full control of the VMs, OS, and the database software.

"FlashGrid has already helped many Oracle customers who need high availability on Azure. Now we are also bringing high performance to the broader audience of single instance Oracle database customers, removing one of the last barriers in the way of migrations to the cloud.", said Art Danielov, CEO FlashGrid.

It is available now in all Azure regions, including U.S. Government Cloud and China, and is delivered through Azure Marketplace. 24/7 support for the entire infrastructure stack is included.

About FlashGrid

FlashGrid makes database infrastructure simple, fast, and highly available. FlashGrid engineered cloud systems and Storage Fabric software enable organizations to keep full control of their backend databases while achieving the best performance and uptime SLA, whether it is in a public cloud, in a private cloud, or on premises. FlashGrid engineered cloud systems are available through the AWS, Azure, and GCP Marketplaces. For more information, please see www.flashgrid.io

Media Contact:

Victoria Koepnick

[email protected]

+1-650-641-2421

SOURCE FlashGrid Inc.

Related Links

https://www.flashgrid.io

