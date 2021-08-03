FlashGrid announces support for RHEL 8 and Oracle Linux 8

SUNNYVALE, Calif., Aug. 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- FlashGrid Inc. has announced RHEL 8 and Oracle Linux 8 operating systems support with its newly released FlashGrid Cluster version 21.06.

Enterprise customers use FlashGrid engineered cloud systems with Linux OS for running mission-critical Oracle databases, including clustered Oracle RAC databases, in AWS, Azure, and GCP clouds. The databases typically stay in production for multiple years with non-stop 365x24x7 operation. Minimizing any disruptive changes that might affect database uptime is important in such environments.

Both RHEL and Oracle Linux 8 operating systems offer support through 2029. With Oracle Database 19c extended support available through 2027, new database deployments with FlashGrid can now have six years of stable IaaS-based platform without requiring major upgrades of the OS or the database.

"This is a perfect time to migrate Oracle databases from on-premises to the cloud and not worry about major upgrades for the next six years," said Art Danielov, CEO and CTO FlashGrid.

About FlashGrid

FlashGrid makes database infrastructure simple, fast, and highly available. FlashGrid engineered cloud systems and Storage Fabric software enable organizations to keep full control of their backend databases while achieving the best performance and uptime SLA, whether it is in a public cloud, in a private cloud, or on premises.

FlashGrid Cluster is an engineered cloud system designed for database high availability. FlashGrid Cluster runs the proven Oracle RAC database engine to deliver best-in-class active-active high availability in the cloud for the large ecosystem of enterprise applications running on Oracle Database.

