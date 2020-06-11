NEW YORK, June 11, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Flashpoint announces the XPLOR Power 1200 Pro R2 Flash, the flagship model of its renowned R2 series of wireless 'go-anywhere' flashes. The most powerful flash unit from Flashpoint, the XPLOR Power 1200 Pro offers multiple flash modes, fast power recycling of less than two seconds, long flash duration for rapid shooting, and compatibility with all major camera systems. With a lightweight portfolio of just over 17 pounds, the XPLOR Power 1200 Pro combines the proven features of R2 wireless combined with convenient portability.