Flat Glass Coatings Market to Record USD 932.23 Mn Growth | 8.70% CAGR Projection Through 2025 | 17,000+ Technavio Reports

Flat Glass Coatings Market: Growth Drivers and Restraints

The flat glass coatings market is driven by increasing investments in the renewable energy sector. The total cost of generating electricity using renewable energy sources is more when compared with traditional sources such as fossil fuels. However, renewable technology is evolving and competing with newly built fossil fuel power plants. The competitive cost of generating electricity and low carbon emissions from renewable sources has increased the investments in renewable energy across the globe. The shift in focus to renewable sources of energy is increasing investments in the energy industry. This should drive the growth of the global solar energy sector, which, in turn, would propel the growth of the global flat glass coatings market during the forecast period.

The volatility in raw material prices will be a major hindrance to the growth of the flat glass coatings market during the forecast period. The prices of raw materials that are used for manufacturing flat glass coatings are highly unpredictable. This is primarily due to their high dependence on crude oil prices and natural forest products. The price volatility of petroleum-based raw materials is acting as a challenge for the growth of the global flat glass coatings market. Significant fluctuations in crude oil prices are caused by a systemic demand-supply imbalance in the global crude oil market. Fluctuations in raw material prices bring unpredictability in the market, affect production costs adversely, and reduce vendors' profit margins. Therefore, volatility in crude oil prices is expected to have a negative impact on the global flat glass coatings market.

The flat glass coatings market report answers questions such as:

Is the market structure fragmented or concentrated?

What was the market size in 2020 and the forecast of the flat glass coatings market through 2025?

Which are the best segment areas to invest in over the forecast period?

What is the market share of dominant and strong vendors in the flat glass coatings market?

What are the latest trends and regulatory frameworks in the flat glass coatings market?

Key takeaways from flat glass coatings market study

Flat glass coatings market size to increase by USD 932.23 million at 8.70% CAGR between 2020 and 2025

between 2020 and 2025 7.68% year-over-year growth expected in 2021

year-over-year growth expected in 2021 63% market growth to originate in APAC during the forecast period

market growth to originate in APAC during the forecast period Water-based segment accounted for maximum growth in the market in 2020

accounted for maximum growth in the market in 2020 Dominant vendors include Arkema SA, Diamon Fusion International Inc., and Ferro Corp.

Flat Glass Coatings Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 8.70% Market growth 2022-2026 USD 932.23 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 7.68 Regional analysis APAC, Europe, North America, MEA, and South America Performing market contribution APAC at 63% Key consumer countries China, US, India, Japan, and UK Competitive landscape Leading companies, Competitive strategies, Consumer engagement scope Key companies profiled Arkema SA, Diamon Fusion International Inc., Ferro Corp., Hesse GmbH and Co. KG, JELD-WEN HOLDING, Inc., Koch Industries Inc., Nippon Sheet Glass Co. Ltd., Stewart Engineers Inc., The Sherwin-Williams Co., and Vitro SAB de CV Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for the forecast period Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Market Scope Table:

