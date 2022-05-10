Flat Glass Processing Machinery Market - 45% of Growth to Originate from APAC|Driven by the Need for Energy-efficient Glass Manufacturing | Technavio

Flat glass processing machinery market - Scope

The flat glass processing machinery market covers the following areas:

Flat glass processing machinery market - Drivers & Challenges

The key factor driving growth in the flat glass processing machinery market is the need for energy-efficient glass manufacturing. The market is increasingly moving toward energy-efficient manufacturing solutions propagated by glass manufacturers focusing on energy savings. The rise in energy costs coupled with the increasingly cost-competitive nature of the market is propelling glass manufacturers to adopt energy-efficient solutions. The steady increase in electricity prices has also increased its operation cost, resulting in a direct impact on the facility's bottom line. Several programs are also boosting the adoption of energy-efficient solutions by providing various guidelines and performance-assessment parameters. The increasing focus on energy efficiency backed by efforts of glass manufacturers and various organizations will lead to a growth in demand for advanced flat glass processing machinery, thus positively impacting the market growth during the forecast period.

However, the capital-intensive market will be a major challenge for the flat glass processing machinery market during the forecast period. There is a considerable increase in the capital needed by glass processing machinery manufacturers to offer advanced machinery in the market. The manufacturing of glass processing machinery requires raw materials like brass, steel, aluminum, iron, titanium, stainless steel, copper, and other alloys. The inclusion of these materials constitutes approximately 47% of the overall machinery manufacturing expenses, whereas labor expenses are up to 28% of the overall machinery manufacturing expenses. Fluctuating raw material prices disrupt the pricing strategy of glass processing machinery manufacturers. Manufacturers also incur additional costs when hiring consultants or design specialists. All these factors add to the manufacturing costs, thus adversely affecting the growth of the global flat glass processing machinery market. Thus, the capital-intensive market will negatively impact the market in focus during the forecast period.

To know about the other drivers & challenges - Download a sample now!

Flat glass processing machinery market - Segmentation Analysis

The flat glass processing machinery market analysis includes segmentation by Application - Construction, Automotive, Consumer electronics and furnishings, Solar energy, and Others and Geography - APAC, Europe, North America, Middle East, Africa, and South America.

Technavio report presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters.

Companies Mentioned

The flat glass processing machinery market is fragmented and the vendors are deploying growth strategies such as concentrating on developing innovative concepts in glass processing with expansions in product range to mark their presence in standalone equipment and fully automated lines to compete in the market.

Benteler International AG

Biesse SpA

Bottero SpA

Bystronic Laser AG

Central Glass Co. Ltd.

CMS Glass Machinery

Glasstech Inc.

Glaston Oyj Abp

Haselsteiner GmbH

HEGLA GmbH and Co. KG

IGE Glass Technologies Inc.

LandGlass Technology Co. Ltd.

LISEC Holding GmbH

Luoyang North Glass Technology Co. Ltd

OCMI OTG SpA

Shenzhen Handong Glass Machinery Co. Ltd.

Siemens AG

SK Glass Machines India Pvt. Ltd.

VON ARDENNE GMBH

Zhongshan Deway Machinery Manufacturing Co. Ltd.

To know about the vendor offerings - Download a sample now!

Don't wait, Make a strategic approach & boost your business goals with our Flat Glass Processing Machinery Market Forecast Report - Buy Now!

Related Reports:

The power electronics market share is expected to increase by USD 12.38 billion from 2021 to 2026, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 7.42%. Download a sample now!

share is expected to increase by USD 12.38 billion from 2021 to 2026, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 7.42%. Download a sample now! The packaged substation market share should rise by USD 3.96 billion from 2022 to 2026 at a CAGR of 7.41%. Download a sample now!

Flat Glass Processing Machinery Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Decelerate at a CAGR of 3.7% Market growth 2022-2026 USD 301.3 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 3.98 Performing market contribution APAC at 45% Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled Benteler International AG, Biesse SpA, Bottero SpA, Bystronic Laser AG, Central Glass Co. Ltd., CMS Glass Machinery, Glasstech Inc., Glaston Oyj Abp, Haselsteiner GmbH, HEGLA GmbH and Co. KG, IGE Glass Technologies Inc., LandGlass Technology Co. Ltd., LISEC Holding GmbH, Luoyang North Glass Technology Co. Ltd, OCMI OTG SpA, Shenzhen Handong Glass Machinery Co. Ltd., Siemens AG, SK Glass Machines India Pvt. Ltd., VON ARDENNE GMBH, and Zhongshan Deway Machinery Manufacturing Co. Ltd. Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for forecast period, Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Key Topics Covered:

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market overview

Exhibit 01: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Overview



Exhibit 02: Executive Summary – Data Table on Market Overview



Exhibit 03: Executive Summary – Chart on Global Market Characteristics



Exhibit 04: Executive Summary – Chart on Market by Geography



Exhibit 05: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by Application



Exhibit 06: Executive Summary – Chart on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 07: Executive Summary – Data Table on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 08: Executive Summary – Chart on Vendor Market Positioning

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

Exhibit 09: Parent market



Exhibit 10: Market Characteristics

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

Exhibit 11: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

Exhibit 12: Market segments

3.3 Market size 2021

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026

Exhibit 13: Chart on Global - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 14: Data Table on Global - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 15: Chart on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 16: Data Table on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

4 Five Forces Analysis

4.1 Five forces summary

Exhibit 17: Five forces analysis - Comparison between2021 and 2026

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

Exhibit 18: Chart on Bargaining power of buyers – Impact of key factors 2021 and 2026

4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

Exhibit 19: Bargaining power of suppliers – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.4 Threat of new entrants

Exhibit 20: Threat of new entrants – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.5 Threat of substitutes

Exhibit 21: Threat of substitutes – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.6 Threat of rivalry

Exhibit 22: Threat of rivalry – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.7 Market condition

Exhibit 23: Chart on Market condition - Five forces 2021 and 2026

5 Market Segmentation by Application

5.1 Market segments

Exhibit 24: Chart on Application - Market share 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 25: Data Table on Application - Market share 2021-2026 (%)

5.2 Comparison by Application

Exhibit 26: Chart on Comparison by Application



Exhibit 27: Data Table on Comparison by Application

5.3 Construction - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 28: Chart on Construction - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 29: Data Table on Construction - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 30: Chart on Construction - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 31: Data Table on Construction - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.4 Automotive - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 32: Chart on Automotive - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 33: Data Table on Automotive - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 34: Chart on Automotive - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 35: Data Table on Automotive - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.5 Consumer electronics and furnishings - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 36: Chart on Consumer electronics and furnishings - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 37: Data Table on Consumer electronics and furnishings - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 38: Chart on Consumer electronics and furnishings - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 39: Data Table on Consumer electronics and furnishings - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.6 Solar energy - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 40: Chart on Solar energy - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 41: Data Table on Solar energy - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 42: Chart on Solar energy - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 43: Data Table on Solar energy - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.7 Others - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 44: Chart on Others - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 45: Data Table on Others - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 46: Chart on Others - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 47: Data Table on Others - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.8 Market opportunity by Application

Exhibit 48: Market opportunity by Application ($ million)

6 Customer Landscape

6.1 Customer landscape overview

Exhibit 49: Analysis of price sensitivity, lifecycle, customer purchase basket, adoption rates, and purchase criteria

7 Geographic Landscape

7.1 Geographic segmentation

Exhibit 50: Chart on Market share by geography 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 51: Data Table on Market share by geography 2021-2026 (%)

7.2 Geographic comparison

Exhibit 52: Chart on Geographic comparison



Exhibit 53: Data Table on Geographic comparison

7.3 APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 54: Chart on APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 55: Data Table on APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 56: Chart on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 57: Data Table on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 58: Chart on Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 59: Data Table on Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 60: Chart on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 61: Data Table on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.5 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 62: Chart on North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 63: Data Table on North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 64: Chart on North America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 65: Data Table on North America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.6 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

and - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 66: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

and - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 67: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

and - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 68: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

and - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 69: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.7 South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 70: Chart on South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 71: Data Table on South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 72: Chart on South America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 73: Data Table on South America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.8 China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 74: Chart on China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 75: Data Table on China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 76: Chart on China - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 77: Data Table on China - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.9 US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 78: Chart on US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 79: Data Table on US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 80: Chart on US - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 81: Data Table on US - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.10 Japan - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 82: Chart on Japan - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 83: Data Table on Japan - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 84: Chart on Japan - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 85: Data Table on Japan - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.11 France - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 86: Chart on France - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 87: Data Table on France - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 88: Chart on France - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 89: Data Table on France - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.12 Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 90: Chart on Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 91: Data Table on Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 92: Chart on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 93: Data Table on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.13 Market opportunity by geography

Exhibit 94: Market opportunity by geography ($ million)

8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

8.1 Market drivers

8.2 Market challenges

8.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

Exhibit 95: Impact of drivers and challenges in 2021 and 2026

8.4 Market trends

9 Vendor Landscape

9.1 Overview

9.2 Vendor landscape

Exhibit 96: Overview on Criticality of inputs and Factors of differentiation

9.3 Landscape disruption

Exhibit 97: Overview on factors of disruption

9.4 Industry risks

Exhibit 98: Impact of key risks on business

10 Vendor Analysis

10.1 Vendors covered

Exhibit 99: Vendors covered

10.2 Market positioning of vendors

Exhibit 100: Matrix on vendor position and classification

10.3 Benteler International AG

Exhibit 101: Benteler International AG - Overview



Exhibit 102: Benteler International AG - Business segments



Exhibit 103: Benteler International AG - Key offerings



Exhibit 104: Benteler International AG - Segment focus

10.4 Biesse SpA

Exhibit 105: Biesse SpA - Overview



Exhibit 106: Biesse SpA - Business segments



Exhibit 107: Biesse SpA - Key offerings



Exhibit 108: Biesse SpA - Segment focus

10.5 Bottero SpA

Exhibit 109: Bottero SpA - Overview



Exhibit 110: Bottero SpA - Product / Service



Exhibit 111: Bottero SpA - Key offerings

10.6 CMS Glass Machinery

Exhibit 112: CMS Glass Machinery - Overview



Exhibit 113: CMS Glass Machinery - Product / Service



Exhibit 114: CMS Glass Machinery - Key offerings

10.7 Glaston Oyj Abp

Exhibit 115: Glaston Oyj Abp - Overview



Exhibit 116: Glaston Oyj Abp - Business segments



Exhibit 117: Glaston Oyj Abp - Key offerings



Exhibit 118: Glaston Oyj Abp - Segment focus

10.8 HEGLA GmbH and Co. KG

Exhibit 119: HEGLA GmbH and Co. KG - Overview



Exhibit 120: HEGLA GmbH and Co. KG - Product / Service



Exhibit 121: HEGLA GmbH and Co. KG - Key offerings

10.9 IGE Glass Technologies Inc.

Exhibit 122: IGE Glass Technologies Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 123: IGE Glass Technologies Inc. - Product / Service



Exhibit 124: IGE Glass Technologies Inc. - Key offerings

10.10 LandGlass Technology Co. Ltd.

Exhibit 125: LandGlass Technology Co. Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 126: LandGlass Technology Co. Ltd. - Product / Service



Exhibit 127: LandGlass Technology Co. Ltd. - Key offerings

10.11 LISEC Holding GmbH

Exhibit 128: LISEC Holding GmbH - Overview



Exhibit 129: LISEC Holding GmbH - Product / Service



Exhibit 130: LISEC Holding GmbH - Key offerings

10.12 OCMI OTG SpA

Exhibit 131: OCMI OTG SpA - Overview



Exhibit 132: OCMI OTG SpA - Product / Service



Exhibit 133: OCMI OTG SpA - Key offerings

11 Appendix

11.1 Scope of the report

11.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

Exhibit 134: Inclusions checklist



Exhibit 135: Exclusions checklist

11.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

Exhibit 136: Currency conversion rates for US$

11.4 Research methodology

Exhibit 137: Research methodology



Exhibit 138: Validation techniques employed for market sizing



Exhibit 139: Information sources

11.5 List of abbreviations

Exhibit 140: List of abbreviations

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.



Contact

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: [email protected]

Website: www.technavio.com/

SOURCE Technavio