Flat Rock Global adds Yuri Khalif to its Capital Markets team

NEW YORK, Sept. 23, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Flat Rock Global is pleased to announce the recent hiring of Yuri Khalif as Managing Director. Yuri will lead the Capital Markets team at Flat Rock Global, specializing in marketing and client relations with registered investment advisors (RIAs) and family offices.

"Yuri has a strong understanding of alternative credit investment solutions, making him an excellent resource for our clients," Grunewald said. "He has forged close client relationships throughout his career, which will help us further strengthen our client interactions."