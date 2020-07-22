Flat Rock Opportunity Fund wins Best CLO Fund
Jul 22, 2020, 13:25 ET
NEW YORK, July 22, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Flat Rock Global is pleased to announce the Flat Rock Opportunity Fund has won Creditflux's award for Best CLO Fund. Per Creditflux, the award considers investors in CLOs in the US and Europe, highlighting those that outperformed their peers with high returns and quality portfolios. Click here to watch Shiloh Bates, the Fund's CIO, receive the award for the Fund.
About Flat Rock Opportunity Fund:
Flat Rock Opportunity Fund invests primarily in the equity and, to a lesser extent, in the junior debt tranches of CLOs. CLOs provide exposure to senior secured loans on a leveraged basis. The Fund's investment objective is to generate current income and, as a secondary objective, long-term capital appreciation. Flat Rock Opportunity Fund is structured as an Interval Fund.
About Flat Rock Global, LLC:
Flat Rock Global, LLC, the advisor for Flat Rock Capital and Flat Rock Opportunity Fund, is a credit manager focused on income investments outside of traditional fixed income. Flat Rock funds are available to Institutional Investors, Family Offices, and RIAs. To learn more about the firm and our funds, please visit www.flatrockglobal.com.
