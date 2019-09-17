Flat6Labs Bahrain Holds Third Demo Day

The third cycle received over 250 applications from more than 45 countries which was then narrowed down to a final selection of 6 Startups that consisted of teams both local and international, with businesses offering products and services from a wide range of industries such as HealthTech, Artificial Intelligence, FoodTech, E-Services, EdTech and Online Recruitment.

Throughout the four-month intensive developmental program, they were given access to world-class trainers, mentors and coaches as well as a host of perks, office space, investor clinics, legal support and company registration in the Kingdom of Bahrain.

"We are very proud of our achievements in the Kingdom of Bahrain and that of our startups, with every cycle we continue to address the gaps in the Bahraini market and accelerate startups that provide solutions to these. Our 3rd cycle has progressed greatly through our well-rounded programme and we look forward to supporting future businesses that will join our upcoming cohorts," said Ryaan Sharif, Managing Director of Flat6Labs Bahrain.

"We are very grateful to our partners Tamkeen and EDB for not only supporting our programme but their efforts as well in creating a dynamic startup ecosystem in Bahrain," he added.

Tamkeen's Chief Executive Dr. Ebrahim Mohammed Janahi hailed Flat6Labs accelerator program as an important opportunity for startups to further build up their expertise and teach them how to navigate the business world efficiently.

"This program is one of the best programs for startups to grow. It offers a comprehensive set of mentoring activities and hand-on experience to qualify them with required professional skills for their presentations to investors," Dr Janahi added.

Pakiza Abdulrahman, Business Development Manager, Startups at the Bahrain Economic Development Board said:

"Organisations like Flat6Labs are what provide the infrastructure that has been so crucial in rapidly developing Bahrain into the world-class startup hub that it is today. It's fantastic to see yet another diverse batch of innovative startups graduating from their programme to join and contribute further to the ecosystem. I can't wait to watch them grow and scale across the region and beyond."

Flat6Labs is a regional startup accelerator program and seed investment company that fosters growth and invests in bright and passionate entrepreneurs with cutting-edge ideas. It provides seed funding, strategic mentorship, a creative workspace along with a multitude of perks and entrepreneurship focused business training. In addition, it directly supports startups through an expansive network of partner entities, mentors and investors.

The program accepts startups with innovative solutions from all sectors. Over the next three years, Flat6Labs Bahrain is braced to support and invest in over 40 local and international startups, with two cycles of the program per year. The fourth cycle will commence in December 2019 and the deadline for applications is September 22nd 2019.

Flat6Labs Bahrain accepts applications from all countries and nationalities; applications can be made through the website: https://www.flat6labsbahrain.com/apply/

Flat6Labs has created an environment where entrepreneurs can advance their company in an incredible pace and a short period of time. Flat6Labs currently has accelerator programs and seed funds in Cairo, Jeddah, Abu Dhabi, Beirut, Tunis and most recently in Bahrain.

