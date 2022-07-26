Flavored Cigar Market Size to Grow by USD 3.19 billion, 47% of Market Growth to Originate from North America - Technavio

Jul 26, 2022, 03:20 ET
Flavored Cigar Market Facts at a Glance-
- Companies: 10+ – Including ALEC BRADLEY CIGAR DISTRIBUTORS INC., Arnold André GmbH & Co. KG, Davidoff of Geneva USA Online Inc., Drew Estate, Fuente Marketing Ltd., Gurkha Cigar Group, Imperial Brands Plc, Rocky Patel, Scandinavian Tobacco Group AS, and Swisher International Inc. among others.
- Coverage: Key drivers, trends, and challenges; Product insights & news; Value chain analysis; Parent market analysis; Vendor landscape
- Segments: Type (machine-made and hand-rolled) and flavor (fruit-flavored cigar, alcohol- and non-alcohol-flavored cigar, and others)
- Geographies: North America, Europe, APAC, MEA, and South America
According to the recent market study by Technavio, the Flavored Cigar Market size is expected to grow by USD 3.19 billion from 2020 to 2025, with an accelerated CAGR of 6.18%. The report provides a detailed analysis of drivers & opportunities, top winning strategies, competitive scenarios, future market trends, market size & estimations, and major investment pockets.
Vendor Insights-
The flavored cigar market is fragmented, and the vendors are deploying organic and inorganic growth strategies to compete in the market. Some of the key developments in the market are listed below:
Imperial Brands - In May 2021, the company committed to lowering its carbon footprints and was recognized as a climate leader by the Financial Times.
Rocky Patel - In May 2020, the company announced Rocky Patel premium cigars are the new official manufacturer of the cigar-smoking world championship (CSWC) cigar.
Regional Market Outlook
The flavored cigar market share growth in North America will be significant during the forecast period. The US is a key country for the market in the region. The high popularity of disposable products, the rise in availability in retail stores and through online channels, and rapidly increasing demand from the young population base will drive the flavored cigar market growth in North America during the forecast period.
Latest Drivers and Trends in the Market-
- Flavored Cigar Market Driver:
- High appeal to flavored cigars among young adults:
The popularity of different flavored cigars, such as cherry, grapes, chocolate, and strawberry, is increasing among the youth. These flavored cigars are considered alternatives to cigarettes. As flavors can mask the harshness of cigar smoke, it is convenient for new smokers.
- Flavored Cigar Market Trend:
- Customization and discounted prices:
Many consumers prefer personalized flavored cigars. Players such as Custom Tobacco and Bobalu Cigar offer platforms to design personalized cigars. They offer cigars in a variety of flavors, shapes, and sizes. This trend is expected to gain traction during the forecast period, which will increase the popularity of flavored cigars. Many retailers are selling flavored cigars of various brands at discounted prices.
|
Flavored Cigar Market Scope
|
Report Coverage
|
Details
|
Page number
|
120
|
Base year
|
2020
|
Forecast period
|
2021-2025
|
Growth momentum & CAGR
|
Accelerate at a CAGR of 6.18%
|
Market growth 2021-2025
|
USD 3.19 billion
|
Market structure
|
Fragmented
|
YoY growth (%)
|
4.72
|
Regional analysis
|
North America, Europe, APAC, MEA, and South America
|
Performing market contribution
|
North America at 47%
|
Key consumer countries
|
US, UK, Germany, Malaysia, and Belgium
|
Competitive landscape
|
Leading companies, Competitive strategies, Consumer engagement scope
|
Key companies profiled
|
ALEC BRADLEY CIGAR DISTRIBUTORS INC., Arnold André GmbH & Co. KG, Davidoff of Geneva USA Online Inc., Drew Estate, Fuente Marketing Ltd., Gurkha Cigar Group, Imperial Brands Plc, Rocky Patel, Scandinavian Tobacco Group AS, and Swisher International Inc.
|
Market dynamics
|
Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for the forecast period
|
Customization purview
|
If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.
Table of Contents
1 Executive Summary
2 Market Landscape
- 2.1 Market ecosystem
- Exhibit 01: Parent market
- Exhibit 02: Market characteristics
- 2.2 Value chain analysis
- Exhibit 03: Value chain analysis: Tobacco market
3 Market Sizing
- 3.1 Market definition
- Exhibit 04: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition
- 3.2 Market segment analysis
- Exhibit 05: Market segments
- 3.3 Market size 2020
- 3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025
- Exhibit 06: Global - Market size and forecast 2020 - 2025 ($ million)
- Exhibit 07: Global market: Year-over-year growth 2020 - 2025 (%)
4 Five Forces Analysis
- 4.1 Five forces analysis
- Exhibit 08: Five forces analysis 2020 & 2025
- 4.2 Bargaining power of buyers
- Exhibit 09: Bargaining power of buyers
- 4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers
- Exhibit 10: Bargaining power of suppliers
- 4.4 Threat of new entrants
- Exhibit 11: Threat of new entrants
- 4.5 Threat of substitutes
- Exhibit 12: Threat of substitutes
- 4.6 Threat of rivalry
- Exhibit 13: Threat of rivalry
- 4.7 Market condition
- Exhibit 14: Market condition - Five forces 2020
5 Market Segmentation by Type
- 5.1 Market segments
- Exhibit 15: Type - Market share 2020-2025 (%)
- 5.2 Comparison by Type
- Exhibit 16: Comparison by Type
- 5.3 Machine-made - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Exhibit 17: Machine-made - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)
- Exhibit 18: Machine-made - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)
- 5.4 Hand-rolled - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Exhibit 19: Hand-rolled - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)
- Exhibit 20: Hand-rolled - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)
- 5.5 Market opportunity by Type
- Exhibit 21: Market opportunity by Type
6 Market Segmentation by Flavor
- 6.1 Market segments
- Exhibit 22: Flavor - Market share 2020-2025 (%)
- 6.2 Comparison by Flavor
- Exhibit 23: Comparison by Flavor
- 6.3 Fruit-flavored cigar - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Exhibit 24: Fruit-flavored cigar - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)
- Exhibit 25: Fruit-flavored cigar - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)
- 6.4 Alcohol- and non-alcohol-flavored cigar - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Exhibit 26: Alcohol- and non-alcohol-flavored cigar - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)
- Exhibit 27: Alcohol- and non-alcohol-flavored cigar - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)
- 6.5 Others - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Exhibit 28: Others - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)
- Exhibit 29: Others - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)
- 6.6 Market opportunity by Flavor
- Exhibit 30: Market opportunity by Flavor
7 Customer landscape
8 Geographic Landscape
- 8.1 Geographic segmentation
- Exhibit 32: Market share by geography 2020-2025 (%)
- 8.2 Geographic comparison
- Exhibit 33: Geographic comparison
- 8.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Exhibit 34: North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)
- Exhibit 35: North America - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)
- 8.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Exhibit 36: Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)
- Exhibit 37: Europe - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)
- 8.5 APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Exhibit 38: APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)
- Exhibit 39: APAC - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)
- 8.6 MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Exhibit 40: MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)
- Exhibit 41: MEA - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)
- 8.7 South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Exhibit 42: South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)
- Exhibit 43: South America - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)
- 8.8 Key leading countries
- Exhibit 44: Key leading countries
- 8.9 Market opportunity by geography
- Exhibit 45: Market opportunity by geography ($ million)
9 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends
- 9.1 Market drivers
- 9.2 Market challenges
- Exhibit 46: Impact of drivers and challenges
- 9.3 Market trends
10 Vendor Landscape
- 10.1 Overview
- Exhibit 48: Vendor landscape
- 10.2 Landscape disruption
- Exhibit 49: Landscape disruption
- Exhibit 50: Industry risks
11 Vendor Analysis
- 11.1 Vendors covered
- Exhibit 51: Vendors covered
- 11.2 Market positioning of vendors
- Exhibit 52: Market positioning of vendors
- 11.3 ALEC BRADLEY CIGAR DISTRIBUTORS INC.
- Exhibit 53: ALEC BRADLEY CIGAR DISTRIBUTORS INC. - Overview
- Exhibit 54: ALEC BRADLEY CIGAR DISTRIBUTORS INC. - Product and service
- Exhibit 55: ALEC BRADLEY CIGAR DISTRIBUTORS INC. - Key offerings
- 11.4 Arnold André GmbH & Co. KG
- Exhibit 56: Arnold André GmbH & Co. KG - Overview
- Exhibit 57: Arnold André GmbH & Co. KG - Product and service
- Exhibit 58: Arnold André GmbH & Co. KG - Key offerings
- 11.5 Davidoff of Geneva USA Online Inc.
- Exhibit 59: Davidoff of Geneva USA Online Inc. - Overview
- Exhibit 60: Davidoff of Geneva USA Online Inc. - Product and service
- Exhibit 61: Davidoff of Geneva USA Online Inc. - Key offerings
- 11.6 Drew Estate
- Exhibit 62: Drew Estate - Overview
- Exhibit 63: Drew Estate - Product and service
- Exhibit 64: Drew Estate - Key offerings
- 11.7 Fuente Marketing Ltd.
- Exhibit 65: Fuente Marketing Ltd. - Overview
- Exhibit 66: Fuente Marketing Ltd. - Product and service
- Exhibit 67: Fuente Marketing Ltd. - Key offerings
- 11.8 Gurkha Cigar Group
- Exhibit 68: Gurkha Cigar Group - Overview
- Exhibit 69: Gurkha Cigar Group - Product and service
- Exhibit 70: Gurkha Cigar Group - Key offerings
- 11.9 Imperial Brands Plc
- Exhibit 71: Imperial Brands Plc - Overview
- Exhibit 72: Imperial Brands Plc - Business segments
- Exhibit 73: Imperial Brands - Key news
- Exhibit 74: Imperial Brands Plc - Key offerings
- Exhibit 75: Imperial Brands Plc - Segment focus
- 11.10 Rocky Patel
- Exhibit 76: Rocky Patel - Overview
- Exhibit 77: Rocky Patel - Product and service
- Exhibit 78: Rocky Patel - Key news
- Exhibit 79: Rocky Patel - Key offerings
- 11.11 Scandinavian Tobacco Group AS
- Exhibit 80: Scandinavian Tobacco Group AS - Overview
- Exhibit 81: Scandinavian Tobacco Group AS - Business segments
- Exhibit 82: Scandinavian Tobacco Group AS - Key offerings
- Exhibit 83: Scandinavian Tobacco Group AS - Segment focus
- 11.12 Swisher International Inc.
- Exhibit 84: Swisher International Inc. - Overview
- Exhibit 85: Swisher International Inc. - Product and service
- Exhibit 86: Swisher International Inc. - Key offerings
12 Appendix
- 12.1 Scope of the report
- 12.2 Currency conversion rates for US$
- Exhibit 87: Currency conversion rates for US$
- 12.3 Research methodology
- Exhibit 88: Research Methodology
- Exhibit 89: Validation techniques employed for market sizing
- Exhibit 90: Information sources
- 12.4 List of abbreviations
- Exhibit 91: List of abbreviations
