Flavored Cigar Market to Record over $ 3 Billion Growth during 2021-2025 | Analyzing Opportunities in Tobacco Industry | 17,000+ Technavio Research Reports
Sep 03, 2021, 13:00 ET
NEW YORK, Sept. 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Technavio forecasts the flavored cigar market to grow by USD 3.19 billion at over 6% CAGR during 2021-2025.
Download Our Free Sample Report and gain access to detailed customer landscape matrix comparing key industry-driven parameters.
The flavored cigar market report covers insights on major trends, key growth drivers, and challenges impacting the overall growth of the market.
The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the high appeal of flavored cigars among young adults.
The flavored cigar market analysis includes type and flavor segments and geographic landscape. This study identifies the increasing popularity of cigar lounges as one of the prime reasons driving the flavored cigar market growth during the next few years.
This report presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters.
The flavored cigar market covers the following areas:
Flavored Cigar Market Sizing
Flavored Cigar Market Forecast
Flavored Cigar Market Analysis
Download free sample report here: www.technavio.com/talk-to-us?report=IRTNTR44197
Companies Mentioned
- ALEC BRADLEY CIGAR DISTRIBUTORS INC.
- Davidoff of Geneva USA Online Inc.
- Drew Estate
- Gurkha Cigar Group
- Imperial Brands Plc
- Rocky Patel
- Scandinavian Tobacco Group AS
- Swisher International Inc.
Related Reports on Consumer Staples Include:
Global Tobacco Market - Global tobacco market is segmented by end-user (combustible tobacco products and smokeless tobacco products) and geography (APAC, Europe, North America, MEA, and South America).
Download Exclusive Free Sample Report
Global E-cigarette Market - Global e-cigarette market is segmented by product (modular e-cigarette, next-generation products, rechargeable e-cigarette, and disposable e-cigarette) and geography (North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and MEA).
Download Exclusive Free Sample Report
Key Topics Covered:
Executive Summary
Market Landscape
- Market ecosystem
- Value chain analysis
Market Sizing
- Market definition
- Market segment analysis
- Market size 2020
- Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025
Five Forces Analysis
- Bargaining power of buyers
- Bargaining power of suppliers
- Threat of new entrants
- Threat of substitutes
- Threat of rivalry
- Market condition
Market Segmentation by Type
- Market segments
- Comparison by Type
- Machine-made - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Hand-rolled - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Market opportunity by Type
Market Segmentation by Flavor
- Market segments
- Comparison by Flavor
- Fruit-flavored cigar - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Alcohol- and non-alcohol-flavored cigar - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Others - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Market opportunity by Flavor
Customer landscape
Geographic Landscape
- Geographic segmentation
- Geographic comparison
- North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Key leading countries
- Market opportunity by geography
- Market drivers
- Market challenges
- Market trends
Vendor Landscape
- Overview
- Landscape disruption
Vendor Analysis
- Vendors covered
- Market positioning of vendors
- ALEC BRADLEY CIGAR DISTRIBUTORS INC.
- Davidoff of Geneva USA Online Inc.
- Drew Estate
- Gurkha Cigar Group
- Imperial Brands Plc
- Rocky Patel
- Scandinavian Tobacco Group AS
- Swisher International Inc.
Appendix
- Scope of the report
- Currency conversion rates for US$
- Research methodology
- List of abbreviations
Technavio suggests three forecast scenarios (optimistic, probable, and pessimistic) considering the impact of COVID-19. Technavio's in-depth research has direct and indirect COVID-19 impacted market research reports.
Register for a free trial today and gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports.
Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform
About Us
Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.
Contact
Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: [email protected]
Website: www.technavio.com/
Report: www.technavio.com/report/e-cigarette-market-industry-analysis
Newsroom: https://newsroom.technavio.com/news/flavored-cigarmarket
SOURCE Technavio
Share this article