Flavored Powder Drinks Market to record USD 6.89 Billion growth | The increase in disposable incomes and rising urbanization is notably Boost Growth | Technavio

NEW YORK, Oct. 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Flavored Powder Drinks Market by Product, Distribution Channel and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026" report by Technavio expects the market size to grow by USD 6.89 billion and accelerate at a CAGR of 3.83% during the forecast period. The report offers an up-to-date analysis to know the exact growth variance and the Y-O-Y growth rate. Download Sample PDF Report Here to get an idea of the overall scope of the full report.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Flavored Powder Drinks Market 2022-2026

The flavored powder drinks market is fragmented due to the presence of several players. Vendors in the market are focusing on innovations and new product launches to increase revenue and market share. New product launches help in retaining customers. Moreover, the rise in new products is attributed to product innovation and the willingness of consumers to try new products, which will increase the growth of the market during the forecast period.

The report identifies Abbott Laboratories, AriZona Beverages USA LLC, Cargill Inc., Insta Foods, Kent Precision Foods Group Inc, Kerry Group Plc, Lasco Foods Inc., Mondelez International Inc., National Beverage Corp., Nestle SA, PepsiCo Inc., Simatek AS, Sugam Products, The Coca Cola Co., The Kraft Heinz Co., TreeHouse Foods Inc., True Citrus, Unilever PLC, US Foods Holding Corp., and Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. are some of the major market participants. Although the Increase in disposable incomes and rising urbanization will offer immense growth opportunities, Competition from RTD flavored drinks will challenge the growth of the market participants. To make the most of the opportunities, market vendors should focus more on the growth prospects in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments. To know more about vendors Request Sample Report Here.

Flavored Powder Drinks Market 2022-2026: Segmentation

The flavored powder drinks market is segmented as below:

Product

Chocolate-based Flavored Powder Drinks



Malt-based Flavored Powder Drinks



Others

The flavored powder drinks market share growth by the chocolate-based flavored powder drinks segment will be significant during the forecast period. The introduction of new flavors by the players will positively impact the growth of the market during the forecast period.

Distribution Channel

Offline



Online

The offline distribution channel comprises product sales through specialty retail stores, hypermarkets and clubhouse stores, and department stores. In 2021, offline distribution channels accounted for the largest market share in the global flavored powder drinks market. The increasing popularity of flavored powder drinks in specialty retail stores is driving the growth of the offline segment

Geography

APAC



North America



Europe



South America



Middle East And Africa

43% of the market's growth will originate from APAC during the forecast period. Innovations in the chocolate-based segment will facilitate the flavored powder drinks market growth in APAC over the forecast period. This market research report entails detailed information on the competitive intelligence, marketing gaps, and regional opportunities in store for vendors, which will assist in creating efficient business plans. Our flavored powder drinks market report covers the following areas:

Flavored Powder Drinks Market 2022-2026: Vendor Analysis

We provide a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the Flavored Powder Drinks Market, including some of the vendors such as vendors Backed with competitive intelligence and benchmarking, our research reports on the Flavored Powder Drinks Market are designed to provide entry support, customer profile and M&As as well as go-to-market strategy support.

Flavored Powder Drinks Market 2022-2026: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2022-2026

Detailed information on factors that will assist flavored powder drinks market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the flavored powder drinks market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the flavored powder drinks market

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of flavored powder drinks market vendors

Flavored Powder Drinks Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 3.83% Market growth 2022-2026 USD 6.89 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 3.48 Regional analysis North America, APAC, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution APAC at 43% Key consumer countries US, China, India, UK, and Germany Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled Abbott Laboratories, AriZona Beverages USA LLC, Cargill Inc., Insta Foods, Kent Precision Foods Group Inc, Kerry Group Plc, Lasco Foods Inc., Mondelez International Inc., National Beverage Corp., Nestle SA, PepsiCo Inc., Simatek AS, Sugam Products, The Coca Cola Co., The Kraft Heinz Co., TreeHouse Foods Inc., True Citrus, Unilever PLC, US Foods Holding Corp., and Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

