Flavored Whiskey Brand BSB-Brown Sugar Bourbon Announces Jamie Foxx as Owner

As owner, Foxx will guide the creative direction and lend his entrepreneurial spirit to help further the brand's expansion. BSB's new packaging signifies a turning point for the brand, anchoring its position as the nation's premier flavored whiskey with the style and sophistication to suit any gathering.

"I've always lived by the rule that life is short, and you need to go out and do what you want to do. Owning a brand that brings sweet life to the party has always been a goal and with BSB we're making it happen," said Foxx. "Before the quarantine I watched bottles of BSB disappear at all my celebrations and knew this was a brand I wanted to bring into the spotlight. Anyone who tries BSB is going to love it just like I do."

BSB is an ultra-smooth, award-winning flavored whiskey that features distinct notes of brown sugar and cinnamon. BSB and BSB 103 are ideal for sipping, shooting and mixing in cocktails.

"We are extremely fortunate that Jamie was introduced to our brand at one of his legendary parties," said Sean M. Penn, CEO of BSB Spirits. "I have no doubt that Jamie will lead BSB to new heights. We can think of no better creative force than Jamie, and we look forward to watching him introduce BSB to the world."

Founded in Washington state in 2016, BSB is a genuine product of the U.S. and is currently available nationwide online and at the finest retailers. BSB is distributed nationally by Southern Glazer's Wine & Spirits.

About BSB - Brown Sugar Bourbon

The BSB brand family consists of BSB-Brown Sugar Bourbon & BSB 103. BSB-Brown Sugar Bourbon, a two-time winner of the "World's Best Flavoured Whisky" award, blends ultra-smooth bourbon with just the right amount of brown sugar and cinnamon. At 60 proof, it is perfect for sipping, ideal for shooting and optimal as the main ingredient in your favorite cocktails. BSB 103 is the big brother to BSB-Brown Sugar Bourbon. At 103 Proof, it is one of, if not the only, overproofed flavored whiskeys on the market today. BSB 103 uses the same ingredients as little brother, but with a bolder whiskey taste.

About BSB Spirits

BSB Spirits is a fast-growing sales and marketing company focused on the introduction and development of innovative new brands into the beverage alcohol category.

About Jamie Foxx

Foxx recently won "Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Motion Picture" at the NAACP Image Awards and received a SAG Award nomination for "Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Supporting Role" for his riveting performance in Just Mercy for Warner Bros. He can currently be seen in both Disney/ Pixar's Soul on Disney + and Netflix's Project Power. Foxx is producing and set to star in They Cloned Tyrone and is executive producing and starring in Netflix's father/daughter comedy series Dad Stop Embarrassing Me, which is based on his relationship with his oldest daughter, Corinne Foxx who also produces the series. Foxx and his producing partner, Datari Turner just announced a first look deal with Sony Pictures Entertainment.

