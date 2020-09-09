Flawless by Gabrielle Union Brand Launches "Lift As We Climb" Initiative to Support Black-Owned Businesses and Organizations

ATLANTA, Sept. 9, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Award-winning actress, producer and co-founder of Flawless by Gabrielle Union, Gabrielle Union, and celebrity hairstylist and business partner Larry Sims, announced today the launch of the "Lift As We Climb" initiative in support of black-owned businesses and community organizations.

It is estimated that almost half of black-owned businesses will not survive the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, which has far-reaching and devastating consequences in communities and families. As a majority black-owned business, Flawless by Gabrielle Union will lend its support to others by highlighting black-owned brands across its social channels and webpages to elevate visibility and opportunities for these entities. Consumers can learn more about each brand and purchase products from them through Gabrielle Union's celebrity page on Amazon.com.

The initial group of Black-owned brands selected to highlight and 'lift' include: Mented Cosmetics, award-winning non-toxic cosmetics line for all skin tones and pigments; Darlyng & Co, an innovative baby and children's brand offering safe, natural and non-toxic products; Honey Pot, the first natural and plant-based feminine care system; and BLK and Bold, a specialty coffee and tea brand.

An added component of the "Lift As We Climb" initiative is the brand's support of the Black Women Health's Imperative, the only national non-profit organization dedicated solely to the health and wellness of Black women and girls. A portion of proceeds of eligible purchases will be donated to the non-profit organization in collaboration with the Amazon Smile Foundation.

"We fully intend to support black-owned entrepreneurs in meaningful ways that lead to growth while encouraging and recycling the Black dollar in our community," said Gabrielle Union. "The success of the Flawless brand is important to me, but so is ensuring that we are actively contributing our reach and resources to help empower others."

The "Lift As We Climb" initiative is a year-round effort that will continue to feature community organizations, small businesses, thought leaders, entrepreneurs, and business mentorship opportunities as Flawless by Gabrielle Union expands.

For additional information about the participating brands and organizations, please visit Flawless by Gabrielle Union store on Amazon.com .

