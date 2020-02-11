FLAWSOME - World's First Wabi-Sabi Handcrafted Automatic Watch Launches on Kickstarter

WALNUT, Calif., Feb. 11, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- F+A Lab, a maker of fine timepieces, just announced the launch of its latest watch. Made with natural materials, Seiko movement and Japanese Wabi-Sabi design, Flawsome delivers a one-of-a-kind automatic watch for everyone. This unique new watch is available now. For more information, visit their campaign page: https://www.kickstarter.com/projects/1234850357/worlds-first-wabi-sabi-hand-crafted-automatic-watch.

The Flawsome design is inspired by Wabi-Sabi, an ancient Japanese philosophy focused on accepting the imperfect and transient nature of life and emphasizes the beauty of authenticity. Guided by this idea, Flawsome is designed with cracks and imperfections using natural materials such as wood, resin, gold and silver foil, and glow stone that gives the bezel a stunning shine. The result is an individually handcrafted watch that is totally unique, giving everyone a watch that is personal to them.

"In a world driven by technology and mass-produced sameness, it's more important than ever to take time to appreciate simplicity, beauty and uniqueness. A watch is the perfect object to express those values. It combines function and beauty and gives us pause to reflect on the passage of time and express our unique individuality. We take this approach in our craftsmanship as well, letting the natural materials we use help create something both imperfect and beautiful," said Tyron Lee, founder of F+A Lab.

A watch's primary function is, of course, to keep time. Flawsome is driven by a Japanese Seiko NH35 movement that operates at 21,600 vibrations per hour. This timekeeping movement is considered one of the best in the industry and features automatic winding mechanisms to wind the watch by natural motion when worn. The hour, minute and second indicators sweep over a dial which is finely figured and includes a date display and the watch glass is made from hyperboloid Sapphire which provides ultimate scratch-resistance, water-resistance to 3ATM and perfect clarity.

For a company that holds uniqueness as the highest standard, Flawsome naturally delivers the ability to stand out. It features quick-change straps that let owners swap straps in seconds to achieve different looks for different occasions including options in natural leather and a sleek steel mesh. By applying the Wabi-Sabi aesthetic, Flawsome delivers affordable luxury and handcrafted beauty - something that is difficult to achieve in a tech-driven world. With Flawsome, anyone can enjoy the quality and personality of a one-of-a-kind timepiece.

Flawsome is currently being introduced with special pricing and incentives to reward early supporters. Visit their campaign here: https://www.kickstarter.com/projects/1234850357/worlds-first-wabi-sabi-hand-crafted-automatic-watch.

