Flaxseed Oil - Worldwide Market Opportunities to 2023 with Analysis by Product, Geography and Vendor
The global flaxseed oil market will register a CAGR of over 3% by 2023.
The demand for foods with fewer calories and essential nutrients among health-conscious population is increasing. As a result, there is an increase in the demand for fresh foods as they are unprocessed and contain fibers, vitamins, and naturally occurring minerals. Flaxseed oil slows down the aging process and help in reducing weight.
Benefits of consumption of flaxseed oil
Flaxseed oil contains alpha linolenic acid (ALA). ALA is a type of omega-3 fatty acid that is converted into active forms of omega-3 acids such as eicosapentaenoic acid (EPA) and docosahexaenoic acid (DHA) which helps in minimizing inflammation and improving the memory.
Presence of popular alternatives
Some of the alternative products include fish oil, grapeseed oil, and olive oil. These products are very close substitutes and easily available in the market.
Completive landscape
The market appears to be concentrated with the presence of a few companies. Factors such as the demand for foods with fewer calories and essential nutrients and benefits of consumption of flaxseed oil, will provide considerable growth opportunities to flaxseed oil market manufacturers.
Key Players
- Archer Daniels Midland Company
- Cargill
- General Nutrition Centers
- Nature's Way Products
- Wonder Labs
Topics Covered
PART 01: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
PART 02: SCOPE OF THE REPORT
PART 03: MARKET LANDSCAPE
- Market ecosystem
- Market characteristics
- Market segmentation analysis
PART 04: MARKET SIZING
- Market definition
- Market sizing 2018
- Market size and forecast 2018-2023
PART 05: FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS
PART 06: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY PRODUCT
- Market segmentation by product
- Comparison by product
- Organic - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
- Inorganic - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
- Market opportunity by product
PART 07: CUSTOMER LANDSCAPE
PART 08: GEOGRAPHIC LANDSCAPE
- Geographic segmentation
- Geographic comparison
- EMEA - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
- Americas - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
- APAC - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
- Key leading countries
- Market opportunity
PART 09: DECISION FRAMEWORK
PART 10: DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES
PART 11: MARKET TRENDS
PART 12: VENDOR LANDSCAPE
- Overview
- Landscape disruption
PART 13: VENDOR ANALYSIS
- Vendors covered
- Vendor classification
- Market positioning of vendors
- Archer Daniels Midland Company
- Cargill
- General Nutrition Centers
- Nature's Way Products
- Wonder Labs
