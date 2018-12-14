Flaxseed Oil - Worldwide Market Opportunities to 2023 with Analysis by Product, Geography and Vendor

DUBLIN, Dec 14, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

The "Global Flaxseed Oil Market 2019-2023" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global flaxseed oil market will register a CAGR of over 3% by 2023.

The demand for foods with fewer calories and essential nutrients among health-conscious population is increasing. As a result, there is an increase in the demand for fresh foods as they are unprocessed and contain fibers, vitamins, and naturally occurring minerals. Flaxseed oil slows down the aging process and help in reducing weight.

Benefits of consumption of flaxseed oil

Flaxseed oil contains alpha linolenic acid (ALA). ALA is a type of omega-3 fatty acid that is converted into active forms of omega-3 acids such as eicosapentaenoic acid (EPA) and docosahexaenoic acid (DHA) which helps in minimizing inflammation and improving the memory.

Presence of popular alternatives

Some of the alternative products include fish oil, grapeseed oil, and olive oil. These products are very close substitutes and easily available in the market.

Completive landscape

The market appears to be concentrated with the presence of a few companies. Factors such as the demand for foods with fewer calories and essential nutrients and benefits of consumption of flaxseed oil, will provide considerable growth opportunities to flaxseed oil market manufacturers.

Key Players

Archer Daniels Midland Company

Cargill

General Nutrition Centers

Nature's Way Products

Wonder Labs

Topics Covered



PART 01: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



PART 02: SCOPE OF THE REPORT



PART 03: MARKET LANDSCAPE

Market ecosystem

Market characteristics

Market segmentation analysis

PART 04: MARKET SIZING

Market definition

Market sizing 2018

Market size and forecast 2018-2023

PART 05: FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS



PART 06: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY PRODUCT

Market segmentation by product

Comparison by product

Organic - Market size and forecast 2018-2023

Inorganic - Market size and forecast 2018-2023

Market opportunity by product

PART 07: CUSTOMER LANDSCAPE



PART 08: GEOGRAPHIC LANDSCAPE

Geographic segmentation

Geographic comparison

EMEA - Market size and forecast 2018-2023

Americas - Market size and forecast 2018-2023

APAC - Market size and forecast 2018-2023

Key leading countries

Market opportunity

PART 09: DECISION FRAMEWORK



PART 10: DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES



PART 11: MARKET TRENDS



PART 12: VENDOR LANDSCAPE

Overview

Landscape disruption

PART 13: VENDOR ANALYSIS

Vendors covered

Vendor classification

Market positioning of vendors

Archer Daniels Midland Company

Cargill

General Nutrition Centers

Nature's Way Products

Wonder Labs

