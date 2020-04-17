Fleet Complete Offers Free Service until July 31st to Customers with GM Vehicles

To help with the impact of COVID-19 on businesses in North America, Fleet Complete is offering free service until July 31, 2020, on telematics to customers with OnStar-equipped General Motors (GM) vehicles.





The special offer on telematics service aims to help fleet owners establish remote fleet management operations and comply with the new safety guidelines in times of social isolation.





TORONTO, April 17, 2020 /PRNewswire/ - Fleet Complete®, the fastest-growing global provider of connected vehicle solutions, today announced its fleet assistance program with free service until July 31, 2020, for those with OnStar-enabled GM vehicles (most Model Year 2015 or newer vehicles, equipped with compatible OnStar hardware). The new program is launched in an effort to help fleet-owning businesses in North America gain safety and operational efficiency.

"The latest events have been devastating to many businesses across various industries," comments Tony Lourakis, founder and CEO of Fleet Complete. "Today, businesses work in a new reality with new challenges, and we at Fleet Complete want to help in some way. This is why we are collaborating with GM to provide an operational platform to assist fleets in a time of need with temporary free service. Companies can take advantage of this technology without relying on personnel for installation because it is enabled remotely. The setup is quick, and you can start using it for free, without delay."

Fleet Complete's telematics service provides fleet owners and their staff a comprehensive remote management platform to help tackle common business challenges, such as:





Over-the-air software activation on GM vehicles newer than 2015 with OnStar for contactless implementation;

Remote visibility of staff to stay updated on activities and jobs completed throughout the day, with no office depot open;

Allocating jobs to the closest available mobile workers and promptly communicating updates to customers;

Higher efficiency of operations through automation, allowing to complete more jobs with the same resources;

Mobile tracking of vehicles and other high-value assets for theft protection and fast recovery;

Creating customized vehicle inspection reports for drivers to comply with the new recommended health and safety recommendations;

Having accurate data for billing and payroll with GPS location and time stamps.

Telematics service benefits both types of businesses – those who already have fleet-operating services set up but are looking for optimization, and those who are looking to create a new arm of their business that employs vehicles for home deliveries in order to continue their line of work.

About Fleet Complete®

Fleet Complete® is a leading global provider of connected vehicle technology, delivering mission-critical fleet, asset and mobile workforce management solutions. The company is servicing approximately 600,000 subscribers and over 40,000 businesses and government organizations in Canada, the U.S., Mexico, Australia, and across Europe. It maintains key distribution partnerships with AT&T in the U.S. and Mexico, TELUS in Canada, Telstra in Australia, Telia in Denmark and Deutsche Telekom (T-Mobile) in multiple European countries. Fleet Complete cultivates strong OEM partnerships with global market leaders, such as Cummins, Ford, General Motors, Mitsubishi Australia, and Toyota, among others. It remains one of the fastest-growing companies globally, having won numerous awards for innovation and growth. For more information, please visit fleetcomplete.com





