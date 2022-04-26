Fleet Complete unveils Insights Solution Suite - a fully integrated, modernized platform featuring a full suite of fleet management tools

Supported by 22 years of experience in the fleet management industry and extensive customer feedback, Fleet Complete has launched FC Hub. An advanced fleet management platform built to empower commercial fleet operations with AI-powered video telematics, automated ELD tools, and a robust catalog of tracking solutions.

TORONTO, April 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Fleet Complete® (a global provider of telematics technologies and solutions for business fleets, assets, and mobile workforce) launched its Insights Solution Suite, a big data IoT platform with web and mobile apps for fleets to monitor and manage all aspects of their mobile operations. The Fleet Complete (FC) Insights Solution Suite is fully integrated and features:

Fleet Complete Hub: Web and mobile apps for live-view maps, fleet dashboards, automated reporting, and event notifications for a comprehensive view of fleet and field operations. FC Hub brings a friendly user interface for easy navigation of other FC products and third-party add-ons.

Web and mobile apps for live-view maps, fleet dashboards, automated reporting, and event notifications for a comprehensive view of fleet and field operations. FC Hub brings a friendly user interface for easy navigation of other FC products and third-party add-ons. Fleet Complete Vision: This safety assurance and in-cab coaching solution use Video telematics with AI analytics to automate driving event scoring and reporting for use with insurance claims and safety programs. Now available with both single and dual-facing cameras.

This safety assurance and in-cab coaching solution use Video telematics with AI analytics to automate driving event scoring and reporting for use with insurance claims and safety programs. Now available with both single and dual-facing cameras. Fleet Complete BigRoad ELD: Web and mobile compliance tools to make HOS/ELD compliance easy and defensible for drivers and fleet managers.

Web and mobile compliance tools to make HOS/ELD compliance easy and defensible for drivers and fleet managers. Fleet Complete Connected Devices: The remote telematics hardware used to track vehicles or assets, such as the Asset Tracker or Fleet Tracker.

Featuring a refreshed, modernized user interface, FC Insights Solutions Suite provides commercial fleet operations a full range of integrated capabilities to manage their fleet. "Our customers have told us the number one challenge today is being able to manage their fleet in one easy-to-use dashboard," says Frank Friesacher, Fleet Complete's Chief Product Officer. "The Fleet Complete team has leveraged the latest technology and integrated customer feedback to create the simplest solution on the market. Imagine having the ability to see everything happening in your business with one click on a single dashboard."

With both an integrated web interface and mobile app, fleet managers have access to real-time insights for in-the-moment coaching, monitoring, and budgeting. In future, the platform will expand with plug-ins and tools from Fleet Complete and third parties to enhance the experience.

The FC Insights Solution Suite is available directly from Fleet Complete at special introductory pricing. To book a demonstration or learn more, call 1.888.305.8777 or email [email protected].

Photo(s):

https://www.prlog.org/12914769

Press release distributed by PRLog

SOURCE Fleet Complete