Fleet Feet® and The Run Experience Introduce New Virtual Training Program & Community

CARRBORO, N.C., April 27, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Fleet Feet and The Run Experience have joined forces to create Together We Move, a free virtual training program featuring daily original content from experienced runners, professional athletes and coaches, and health and wellness experts.

Offering an accessible and inclusive day-by-day approach to physical and mental wellness for runners of all abilities , Together We Move focuses on aspects of an overall healthy lifestyle with a mix of video, audio and written content on running, strength and mobility, stretching, yoga and mindfulness.

"We knew we had an opportunity for leaders in our industry to band together and bring great new training content to people who really need it right now," says Brent Hollowell, CMO of Fleet Feet. "We're really thankful for Craig, Nate and the entire team at The Run Experience for working with us so passionately and thoroughly to build this content and launch it. They were the ideal technology and content partner for creating inspiration, motivation and connection for the running community at such a critical time."

Together We Move publishes its content — which includes workouts, giveaways, reviews, and more — daily on Fleet Feet's landing page and in The Run Experience app. Weekly YouTube live Q&A sessions take place every Friday at 5 p.m. EDT.

"So many people are rediscovering running right now, and we couldn't be happier to partner with Fleet Feet to bring free world-class instruction for how to stay healthy and get fit, right from your smartphone," says Craig dos Santos, co-Founder and CEO of The Run Experience.

Hosted by Nate Helming from The Run Experience and Ashley Arnold from Fleet Feet, the YouTube Live sessions give viewers the opportunity to ask questions, win prizes from a number of performance running brands (including ASICS, GU Energy, Superfeet, HOKA ONE ONE, Normatec and more), and hear from some of the biggest running names in long-distance running. The first couple of sessions featured Magdalena Lewy-Boulet and Desiree Linden, and future sessions include Deena Kastor on the topic of mindful running and the trio of Aliphine Tuliamuk, Kellyn Taylor, and Stephanie Bruce discussing training, goal setting, and overcoming setbacks.

Additional content and sessions feature fitness influencers Francheska Martinez and Lean Justine, as well as Kelly Starrett, best-selling author and founder of Ready State, with more on the way.

To access Together We Move, visit FleetFeet.com/TogetherWeMove or download The Run Experience app for free. Share your journey and engage with others by using the hashtag #TogetherWeMove.

About Fleet Feet

Founded in 1976, Fleet Feet is the largest franchisor of locally owned and operated running stores with 182 locations in 37 states and a national headquarters in Carrboro, N.C. Committed to offering personalized outfitting, robust running programs and rewards, community support and outreach, and 24 / 7 brand access at fleetfeet.com, each Fleet Feet location serves runners based on the belief that RUNNING CHANGES EVERYTHING™. Stay inspired, motivated, and connected @fleetfeet.

About The Run Experience

Founded in 2014, The Run Experience is the largest and fastest growing running online community. Headquartered in San Francisco, CA, The Run Experience has a brand new mobile app and the largest YouTube channel on running. They launch weekly training content with the mission to make running a healthy and accessible sport for everyone.

