Fleet Feet® Celebrates Global Running Day with Nationwide Virtual Running Event

CARRBORO, N.C., May 12, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- With physical distancing precautions still in place across the country, Fleet Feet announces its fourth annual Global Running Day event, The Big Run, will take place virtually this year. Shifting names to My Big Run, this June 3 Global Running Day initiative will take place in partnership with Brooks and provide runners with a dedicated virtual community event that celebrates running with fun download-and-print race kits, awards prizes in inventive categories, and helps raise money for Girls on the Run®.

For $10, participants choose one of five race distances—one mile, 5K, 10K, half marathon, or full marathon—to complete. Participants will receive a virtual race kit that includes a digital medal, print-your-own bib and other photo props, a $15 voucher to use at their local Fleet Feet store, and access to curated Fleet Feet content and tips. Runners can upload results on June 3 by 11:59 p.m. PST via text message, email or the RunSignUp race registration platform.

"We know a lot of new runners have taken to the sidewalks and greenways in an effort to stay healthy during the past two months, and it's been a huge bright spot for us to see this energy and excitement within our communities," says Joey Pointer, CEO and president of Fleet Feet. "Though physical distancing measures are still in place, we can come together virtually to celebrate each other's personal achievements. Whether you've previously run 50 marathons or are aiming to run your first mile, Fleet Feet's My Big Run gives everyone the chance to cross their own personal finish line."

In addition to submitting their race results, Fleet Feet encourages runners to share images from their run on Instagram for the chance to win a variety of prizes from top running brands such as Brooks, Addaday, Amphipod, Balega, Feetures, Garmin, Gu Energy, NATHAN, Nuun, OOFOS, and Superfeet. Prizes will be awarded in the following categories:

Most Scenic Race Route: Show off your route, whether that's lakeside, in a neighborhood, or in front of a city landscape!

Show off your route, whether that's lakeside, in a neighborhood, or in front of a city landscape! Best Virtual High-Five: Take a photo pretending to high-five your friend and have them do the same. Mash them together side-by-side and create a virtual high-five.

Take a photo pretending to high-five your friend and have them do the same. Mash them together side-by-side and create a virtual high-five. Most Creative Finish Line : From balloons, posters and confetti, decorate your finish line and make it unique.

: From balloons, posters and confetti, decorate your finish line and make it unique. Most Inspirational Chalk Message: Show us how you motivate and encourage other runners to reach their goals.

Show us how you motivate and encourage other runners to reach their goals. Rookie of the Year: If you're a first-time runner, we want to celebrate you!

If you're a first-time runner, we want to celebrate you! Friendliest Competition: Challenge your friends to a race of your choice and post about the challenge and the winner on social media.

Challenge your friends to a race of your choice and post about the challenge and the winner on social media. Best Flat Racer: Get creative with your pre-race gear laydown picture!

Get creative with your pre-race gear laydown picture! Best Recovery Photo: How will you take care of yourself post-race? Ice cream? Home spa? Share your self-care recovery photo with us.

How will you take care of yourself post-race? Ice cream? Home spa? Share your self-care recovery photo with us. Sweatiest Selfie: We know you'll be working up a sweat this Global Running Day, so show us!

We know you'll be working up a sweat this Global Running Day, so show us! Fastest time: Whether you're running a mile, 5K , 10K , half marathon or full marathon, send in your times. There will be one male and female winner per race length.

My Big Run participants can select to donate to Girls on the Run during the registration process. To date, Fleet Feet has raised over $15,000 through My Big Run sign-ups to support Girls on the Run, with an ultimate goal of $20,000.

To sign up for My Big Run, visit runsignup.com/mybigrun . Follow Fleet Feet on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and YouTube, as well as #MyBigRun hashtag on all platforms to see how Fleet Feet's running community celebrates Global Running Day.

About Fleet Feet

Founded in 1976, Fleet Feet is the largest franchisor of locally owned and operated running stores with 182 locations in 37 states and a national headquarters in Carrboro, N.C. Committed to offering personalized outfitting, robust running programs and rewards, community support and outreach, and 24 / 7 brand access at fleetfeet.com, each Fleet Feet location serves runners based on the belief that RUNNING CHANGES EVERYTHING™. Stay inspired, motivated, and connected @fleetfeet.

MEDIA CONTACT:

Nikki Rode

Fish Consulting

[email protected]

SOURCE Fleet Feet

Related Links

http://fleetfeet.com

