Fleet Feet Debuts Innovative App with Revamped Customer Rewards

CARRBORO, N.C., Feb. 25, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Fleet Feet, the retail leader in inspiring and empowering the runner in everyone, announces today the launch of its revamped customer rewards program in conjunction with a new app.

In addition to a traditional spend-and-get purchase-based program, the Fleet Feet Rewards Program features a system that incentivizes running, community engagement, localization, and more, allowing customers to earn "Miles" to redeem for running trips, race entries, branded apparel and gear, and other running-related items.

"We wanted the rewards and opportunities customers could earn to include offerings both nationally and locally that would excite, inspire, or delight," says Ben Cooke, vice president of operations for Fleet Feet. "We're offering incentives that signify a new age for the retail rewards program—everything from Fleet Feet branded apparel to a chance to win an entry to sold-out running events like the Chicago Marathon or Leadville Trail 100 Run."

Through the app, customers create an account and select their local Fleet Feet as their home store for access to local offers and special events. Customers can also link their account to their Strava or Garmin profile, and accrue Reward "Miles" for the physical miles logged from running or walking. Customers earn additional "Miles" specifically through engagement on Fleet Feet's social media channels, checking in at store training runs, or by attending local in-store special events.

"Our customers are passionate and engaged, and it was a big goal of ours to create a program that celebrated and encouraged their efforts and participation in our local running communities, not just those related to purchases," says Cooke. "The app and program allows us for the first time in brand history to recognize and reward our customers based on how they both choose to shop and engage with us, making this program truly customer-centric."

Customers accumulate "points" on purchases from any Fleet Feet store or online at fleetfeet.com. Every dollar spent creates one "point." For every 150 points accrued, customers earn a fifteen dollar reward for redemption at any Fleet Feet location and at fleetfeet.com.

The Fleet Feet app also features both a journal tab and events tab, where customers can browse the latest informational blog posts, search for upcoming fun runs or training sessions, access exclusive content, and answer trivia questions for additional "Miles." App users have the opportunity to enter the sweepstakes offerings to both the Leadville Trail 100 Run and the Chicago Marathon through April 20 and June 19, respectively, by redeeming 50 accrued "Miles" apiece.

As of Feb. 25, almost all Fleet Feet locations have rolled out the Fleet Feet Rewards Program locally. Customers should check with their local store to confirm rollout. The app itself is available for both iPhone and Android users on the App Store and Google Play, respectively.

Fleet Feet currently stands at 176 locations in 37 states, and has an e-commerce platform at www.fleetfeet.com that fulfills customer orders from the local inventory of its franchises. For more information and to stay up to date on the latest news and promotions, follow Fleet Feet on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

About Fleet Feet

Founded in 1976, Fleet Feet is the largest franchisor of locally owned and operated running stores with 175 locations in 37 states and a national headquarters in Carrboro, N.C. Committed to offering expert advice, intelligent products, personalized solutions, robust training programs, and 24 / 7 brand access at fleetfeetsports.com, each Fleet Feet location serves runners based on the belief that Running Changes Everything. Stay inspired, motivated, and connected @fleetfeet.

Media Contacts:

Ellen Donahue

Senior Director of Marketing

ellen.donahue@fleetfeet.com

Nadia Caron

Fish Consulting

ncaron@fish-consulting.com

SOURCE Fleet Feet

Related Links

http://www.fleetfeet.com

