Fleet Hoster Announces Major Partnership, ARE YOU WITH US?

ATLANTA, Jan. 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Fleet Hoster (FH), a leading telematics hardware and software provider, announced today it was named Surfsight's recommended partner for distribution, product support, and sales with T-Mobile. The agreement closed in early December.

"The partnership of Fleet Hoster and Surfsight represents an important strategic opportunity to offer an expandable android-based dash camera, with AI detection, multiple wireless connected cameras and GPS tracking solutions to the telematics market," said FH CEO Michael Head. "This will give us greater versatility and allow Fleet Hoster's business to continue to offer a robust and well-rounded portfolio of telematics solutions."

Surfsight is a business based from Yokneam, Israel that is well known in the video telematics industry for its premium dash camera, and GPS tracking solutions. Surfsight is a rapidly growing video telematics solution provider.

"There is substantial growth occurring in the video telematics markets," said Kyle Setzer, COO of Fleet Hoster. "We wanted to participate more actively in this space and the product portfolio offered by Surfsight allows us to do exactly that. Combined with our T-Mobile partnership this leverages our ability to provide great brands and products to our customers with NO CONTRACTS."

FH inventories the largest amount of Surfsight's AI-12 dash camera and accessories as a key part of its asset tracking and telematics portfolio, enabling same day activation and shipping.

"Surfsight's newly released dash camera AI-12 is a market disruptor, producing the broadest product capabilities of any manufacturer in the video telematics industry," said Eddie Gonzalez, CSO at FH. "Historically, this market space has included high priced dash cams without live streaming functionality, and now, with the addition of Surfsight's products, our portfolio includes the hottest selling dash camera on the market with live streaming and industry leading encryption of all end-end video transfers including cloud storage . These additions enhance our portfolio and further strengthens our support of the telematics industry, allowing us to be a single source provider for our customers' needs."

About Fleet Hoster

Fleet Hoster, a hardware and software telematics company, is a leading distributor and marketer of premium-quality asset tracking, dash cameras, and telematics products. In business since 2013, the Atlanta-based company has built a reputation as a reliable supplier for all telematics solutions. Fleet Hoster continues to provide innovative solutions, while rapidly capturing market share. Additional information can be found at www.fleethoster.com.

SOURCE Fleet Hoster