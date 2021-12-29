Fleet Management in Europe 2021 and the Role they Play in the €250 Billion Medium and Heavy Trucks Industry

DUBLIN, Dec. 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Fleet Management in Europe 2021" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

How will the market for fleet management systems for commercial vehicles in Europe evolve in 2022 and beyond? This strategy report covers the latest trends and developments in the dynamic commercial vehicle telematics industry.

The publisher forecasts that the number of fleet management systems in active use in the region is forecasted to grow at a CAGR of 14.4% from 11.5 million units at the end of 2020 to 22.5 million by 2025. Get up to date with the latest information about vendors, products and markets.

Commercial vehicle fleets play an essential role in the European economy. According to official statistics, there were 40.0 million commercial vehicles in use in EU22+3 in 2019. The 6.6 million medium and heavy trucks accounted for more than 75 percent of all inland transports, forming a € 250 billion industry.

Approximately 0.8 million buses and coaches stood for 9.3 percent of all passenger kilometers. The greater part of the 32.6 million light commercial vehicles (LCV) in Europe was used by mobile workers and for activities such as the distribution of goods and parcels. Last but not least, there are an estimated 22.4 million passenger cars owned by companies and governments.

The publisher is of the opinion that the European fleet management market has entered a growth period that will last for several years to come. Individual markets may however suffer temporary setbacks, depending on the development of the COVID-19 crisis. The number of fleet management systems in active use is forecasted to grow at a compound annual growth rate of 14.4 percent from 11.5 million units at the end of 2020 to 22.5 million by 2025. The penetration rate in the total population of non-privately owned commercial vehicles and cars is estimated to increase from 18.5 percent in 2020 to 34.5 percent in 2025.

A group of international aftermarket solution providers has emerged as the leaders on the European fleet management market. The publisher ranks Webfleet Solutions as the largest vendor in Europe at the end of 2020 with 726,000 subscribers in the region, followed by Verizon Connect in second place with 434,000 subscribers.

Transics is ranked as the largest player in the aftermarket heavy trucks segment with an estimated 175,000 active units installed. Other significant players include European companies such as Targa Telematics, ABAX, Bornemann, AddSecure Smart Transport, Masternaut, Gurtam, Radius Telematics, Viasat, GSGroup, Quartix, OCEAN (Orange), Microlise, Macnil, Eurowag Telematics, RAM Tracking and Coyote and international players like Trimble, Teletrac Navman, Inseego, Calamp and LYTX from the US, Fleet Complete from Canada, Astrata Europe from Singapore and the South African telematics providers Cartrack and MiX Telematics.

All major truck manufacturers on the European market offer OEM telematics solutions as part of their product portfolio. A major trend in the past years has been the announcements of standard line fitment of fleet management solutions. Since the end of 2011, Scania is rolling out the Scania Communicator as standard on all European markets and includes a ten-year basic service subscription.

All medium and heavy-duty trucks from Daimler contain the Fleetboard vehicle computer as standard and the buses are equipped with OMNIplus ON as well as the vans with Mercedes Me Connect. Volvo offers Dynafleet as standard in Europe. New MAN trucks are now equipped with RIO as standard replacing MAN TeleMatics. DAF launched its new optional DAF Connect that has been developed in-house in 2016. The leading OEMs in Europe are Scania, Volvo and Daimler with 316,000, 145,000 and 140,000 active FM subscribers respectively at the end of 2020.

The consolidation trend continues and eight M&A activities have taken place in 2021 so far. YellowFox announced that ECM Equity Capital Management had acquired a majority share of the company. Eurowag Telematics acquired a 51 percent stake in KomTeS, its value-added reseller in the Czech Republic. BigChange was acquired by Great Hill Partners investing £ 75 million.

Hg acquired a controlling stake in Trackunit from Goldman Sachs and GRO Capital. Radius Payment Solutions acquired CanTrack. ORBCOMM was listed on the Nasdaq stock exchange until April 2021 when GI Partners acquired the company. INELO Group acquired 73.5 percent of the shares in CVS Mobile. Finally, Trackunit merged with the Industrial IoT division of ZTR, a developer of solutions for the compact construction industry.

Highlights from the report:

Insights from 50 new executive interviews with market-leading companies.

New data on vehicle populations and commercial fleets in Europe .

. Comprehensive overview of the fleet management value chain and key applications.

In-depth analysis of market trends and key developments.

Updated and new profiles of 115 aftermarket fleet management solution providers.

Summary of OEM propositions from truck, trailer and construction equipment brands.

Revised market forecasts lasting until 2025.

This report answers the following questions:

What are the key drivers behind the adoption of FMS in Europe ?

? Who are the leading providers of aftermarket fleet management solutions in Europe ?

? What offerings are available from truck, trailer and construction equipment OEMs?

What impact will standard factory-installed FM systems from the OEMs have on the market?

What are the FMS vendors' hardware strategies and thoughts on BYOD?

How has the FMS market coped with the COVID-19 crisis?

Will the FM industry consolidate further during 2022?

How will the commercial vehicle telematics industry evolve in the future?

Market forecasts and trends

Market analysis

Fleet management installed base and unit shipments

Market value analysis

Regional market dynamics

Fleet management vendor market shares

Trailer telematics shipments, installed base and vendor market shares

Market drivers and barriers

Macroeconomic environment

Regulatory environment

Competitive environment

Technology environment

Value chain analysis

Telematics industry players

Automotive industry players

Telecom industry players

IT industry players

Future industry trends

OEM fleet telematics market developments

The impact of COVID-19 on the fleet management solution market

New features are continuously added to fleet management solutions

LCV manufacturers collaborating with aftermarket players

Go-to-market strategy and pricing model evolution

The emergence of alliances among FM solution vendors

Insurance telematics for commercial fleets

Major tyre manufacturers invest in the commercial vehicle telematics market

Fleet management services based on mobile app platforms

Big Data in the fleet management sector

More Pan-European players to enter the scene

FMS providers open up their platforms to third-party app developers

The Internet of Transportation Things expands the addressable market

Autonomous and electric vehicle fleets to influence the FMS market

Mergers and acquisitions to continue in 2021-2022

The long-term evolution of the fleet management ecosystem

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/ygaimu

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

[email protected]



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

SOURCE Research and Markets

Related Links

http://www.researchandmarkets.com

