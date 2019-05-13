Fleet Maull, PhD Releases Radical Responsibility: How to Move Beyond Blame, Fearlessly Live Your Highest Purpose, and Become an Unstoppable Force for Good

HATFIELD, Mass., May 13, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Fleet Maull, PhD, author, management consultant, meditation teacher, and social entrepreneur has his upcoming book Radical Responsibility: How to Move Beyond Blame, Fearlessly Live Your Highest Purpose, and Become an Unstoppable Force for Good set for release this week on May 14.

This highly acclaimed, new release from Sounds True shares Dr. Maull's experience and learnings from 14 years of incarceration and decades of personal work, meditation practice, study, and service. Radical Responsibility is a mindfulness-based, emotional intelligence manual, offering readers the means to experience and develop greater confidence in their innate goodness, wholeness, and resilience. This book includes numerous exercises designed to help readers overcome fear-based habitual patterns and become powerful leaders. New York Times bestselling author Rick Hanson, PhD calls Radical Responsibility "one of the most powerful books I've ever read."

"The purpose behind this book is to provide readers with the tools to own their circumstances, reclaim their power, and actualize their highest potential," said Maull. "These are the same tools I used to transform a hellish journey through addiction and incarceration into a path of transformation and liberation."

Maull uses tested strategies to offer readers a clear path to healing internalized shame and developing greater self-awareness, emotional intelligence, and genuine confidence. Readers can use his strategies to optimize both their professional and personal lives.

"We are continually faced with a fundamental choice in life. We can allow ourselves to be victimized by our circumstances, or we can choose a self-empowered, co-creative approach to owning and responding to whatever challenges we face," said Maull.

About Fleet Maull:

Fleet Maull is an author, consultant, trainer, and executive coach. While serving 14 years in prison on a mandatory-minimum drug sentence, Maull founded two national organizations: Prison Mindfulness Institute and National Prison Hospice Association. His upcoming book, Radical Responsibility: How to Move Beyond Blame, Fearlessly Live Your Highest Purpose, and Become an Unstoppable Force for Good, provides the framework to discovering true freedom by voluntarily embracing complete ownership for the circumstances with face every day. Learn more at fleetmaull.com.

