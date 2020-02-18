Fleet Tracking Market by Mode (Air, Roadway, Railway, and Water) Fleet Type (Services, Transport, Taxi, Special Purpose), Vehicle Type (Car, Container, Rail, Plane, Ship, Truck, Van), Industry Verticals and Regions 2020 - 2025

NEW YORK, Feb. 18, 2020 /PRNewswire/ --



Overview:

This fleet tracking market report evaluates fleet tracking technologies, solutions, and ecosystem including major players. The report assesses the impacts of various use cases and specific considerations in terms of asset technology and solution selection. The report also analyzes the outlook for fleet tracking market globally and regionally. Quantitative data and forecasts include market segmentation by Mode (Air, Roadway, Railway, and Water) Fleet Type (Services, Transport, Taxi, Special Purpose), Vehicle Type (Car, Container, Rail, Plane, Ship, Truck, Van), Industry Verticals and Region from 2020 to 2025.

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05863880/?utm_source=PRN

A sub-set of the overall asset tracking market, the fleet tracking market represents those solutions that leverage various technologies (GPS, M2M/IoT, embedded and adjunct devices, on-board and remote computing, etc.) to provide solutions for tracking land-based commercial wheeled or tracked motor vehicles including trucks, trailers, vans, cars, special-purpose vehicles, and other fleet assets. Land-based fleet tracking also includes private cars, trucks, and vans used for business purposes. The fleet tracking market also includes air-based (drones, fixed-wing aircraft, and helicopters) and water-based craft (tankers, container vessels, ferries, etc.)

Historically speaking, the fleet tracking market has largely served two primary purposes: (1) improving operational efficiency and (2) supporting regulatory compliance. Regarding the latter, important metrics include location, average speed, acceleration/deceleration, incident reporting (such as when brakes are applied and duration), engine malfunctions, drive time, and other data useful for fulfilling both regulations as well as legal and business requirements in the event of a claim against services, condition of goods, damages or injury.



Regarding operational efficiency, the fleet tracking market is rapidly evolving to provide solutions to improve the ability for fleets to effectively fulfill their mission in the most cost-effective and safe manner possible, while maintaining client satisfaction and corporate goodwill. This includes everything from seamless payload/personnel transfer to proper accounting for care-of-custody, billing, and overall service fulfillment.



The broader scope of the fleet tracking market includes aviation machinery (including drones, planes, helicopters, and ground support equipment), railway equipment (locomotive, railcar, and support machinery), and shipping (government/military fleets, tankers, containers, etc.). Roadway and other land-based vehicles often operate in substantially different environmental conditions between industries and businesses. They also have different needs, constraints, and use cases than those of watercraft and aerial vehicles.



While the fleet tracking market has made great strides towards automation and ease of use for the fleet owner, commercial fleets remain largely unconnected today. To minimize the impact of interconnecting a fleet, leading fleet management companies such as Momentum IoT are reducing end-user friction through user-friendly, self-service fulfillment that is transaction based and highly intuitive. This is moving the fleet tracking market from a higher cost and complex marketplace to one that is lower cost and simpler to manage.



Certain leading companies such as Spireon are looking beyond simply fleet tracking for compliance reasons, logistics, and asset monitoring. Data analytics are an important part of value-added fleet tracking solutions. By way of example, data associated with vehicle detention (such as fleet delays at location point of delivery), may be analyzed with data analytics programs to determine potential operational changes ranging from procedures, policies, asset and personnel modifications.



Other leading companies are leveraging various IoT solutions such as Roambee, which utilizes automated smart sensors and analysis via cloud data analytics to track shipments and inventory on a dynamic basis including real-time location and condition reports. These types of solutions provide a direct benefit to enterprise and industrial customers as well as many indirect benefits across the entire supply chain including producers, distributors, wholesalers, retailers, and ultimately consumers.



In terms of self-driving vehicles, the analyst sees autonomous solutions fulfilling the role for what some fleets do today. This will occur initially in the area of shipping/logistics, beginning with short distance and regionally focused operations including food delivery, transportation, self-service errands, and product delivery. By way of example, Kroger has started trialing grocery delivery in 2019 with an autonomous vehicle solution. We see car and drone-based food delivery as the tip of the iceberg as the unmanned vehicle ecosystem evolves with goods transport as a high ROI solution for the autonomous systems market.



Target Audience:

• AI companies

• M2M and IoT companies

• Logistics services companies

• Systems integration companies

• Fleet management service providers

• Asset tracking software and services companies

Select Research Findings:

• Fleet is rapidly moving to a cloud-based support approach, especially with edge computing

• Fleets are largely not connected today, representing huge upside for the fleet management market

• Largely untapped SMB market that segment represents 68% of the market, but 70% have no telematics

• Leading fleet management companies are moving clients towards a transaction-based self-service model

• Integrating artificial intelligence algorithms provides opportunities for value-added fleet management services

Companies in Report

• Advantrack

• Alphabet

• ARI Fleet

• Arvento

• AT&T (Fleet Complete)

• Azuga Fleet

• Blackberry (Radar, QNX)

• Carmalink

• ClearPath GPS

• DriveFactor

• Estrack

• Fleet Complete

• Fleet Safety Institute

• Fleetilla

• Fleetistics

• FleetManager

• FleetMind

• Fleetup

• Geotab

• Globalstar

• Go Fleet

• GPS Insight

• GPS Trackit

• Gsattrack

• Gurtam

• Inseego

• IntouchGPS

• Lojack

• Lytx

• M2M in Motion

• Mix Telematics

• Momentum IoT

• NexTraq

• Omnitracs

• Passtime

• Pedigree Technologies

• Raven Connected

• Rhino Fleet

• Roambee

• SafeFleet

• Samsara

• Skybitz

• Smart Path GPS

• Spireon (FleetLocate)

• Sprint

• T-Mobile Partnering

• Telefonica

• Teletrac Navman

• Tenna

• TomTom

• Trimble

• Verizon Connect

• Vodafone

• Zonar Systems

• Zubie



Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05863880/?utm_source=PRN



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________

Contact Clare: clare@reportlinker.com

US: (339)-368-6001

Intl: +1 339-368-6001

SOURCE Reportlinker

Related Links

www.reportlinker.com

