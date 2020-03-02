Fleet Up: New construction equipment software launches with guaranteed sale offer

CLEVELAND, March 2, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- IronTek Solutions launched Fleet Up software today to simplify buying, selling, and managing used construction equipment. For a limited time, new subscribers are guaranteed a sale within 90 days of signing up. *

This online marketplace and inventory management software is available at https://buyfleetnow.com/.

"Our platform allows construction equipment vendors to manage their inventory and find and discover any construction equipment they might want to buy, online," says CEO Carly Cahlik. "Additionally, users get access to industry data that will help them sell their fleet fast and profitability.

Buyers like Fleet Up because the search results are relevant, the listings are verified, and the site is not cluttered with advertisements."

Fleet Up helps your people work smarter

You'll save time and money by streamlining communication among your team, and through Fleet Up's at-a-glance machine data. Fleet Up lets you quickly see:

Which machines you should sell based on utilization

How to price machines based on real-time market data

Machine details that are important to your sales team like if a machine is on/off rent or in repair, bottom line, repair costs to date, private notes, photos and more. You can even customize what data you allow them to see.

Fleet Up works with your current software

Plus, we'll automatically bulk upload your inventory list and product photos daily from your current rental software or spreadsheet. Say goodbye to incorrect inventory data and unnecessary phone calls from your team.

Fleet Up saves you money

Studies have shown that companies with four salespeople and two managers can waste $31,494 or more per year through poor communication – that's $5,246 per person. The Fleet Up ROI calculator can help you see how much money inefficient equipment inventory methods are costing your business: https://ironteksolutions.com/news/fleet-up-roi/

*Fleet Up guaranteed sale

For a limited time, new subscribers to the Fleet Up marketplace are guaranteed to sell equipment within 90 days through the Fleet Up website. See https://ironteksolutions.com/showspecials/ for complete details.

Contact us at 1.833.IRONTEK (1.833.476.6835) or [email protected]

