FleetNet America Dispatches 100,000th Electronic Event

CHERRYVILLE, N.C., Sept. 11, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- FleetNet America®, an ArcBest® company (Nasdaq: ARCB), is pleased to announce it has completed its 100,000th electronic dispatch through sureEcosystem®.

With customers' expectations continuing to rise, FleetNet made investments to improve customer experience by using sureEcosystem, an electronic platform that allows service providers to connect and communicate directly with FleetNet.

Jackson's Diesel Service received and accepted FleetNet's 100,000th electronic dispatch through sureEcosystem on Sept. 10, 2020.

By connecting electronically with FleetNet, service providers can deliver more real-time updates from the field to improve the data and information customers receive. The platform also allows service providers to upload event photos, invoices, and notes from a mobile device or desktop, as well as connect their dispatch software directly to sureEcosystem.

"FleetNet is proud to be leading the industry in electronic communication with our service providers. This tool is an incredible benefit to us, our service providers and, most importantly, our customers," said Don Doty, vice president of Roadside Operations and Vendor Relations. "We are working to provide customers quicker visibility to their equipment status and give service providers better communication tools in the field."

ABOUT FLEETNET AMERICA

FleetNet America® excels in vehicle maintenance and repair solutions for commercial and private fleets. We have the skill and the will to change the direction of fleet maintenance by reducing downtime, providing data to help reduce maintenance events and delivering best-in-class preventive maintenance compliance at the lowest total cost.

ABOUT SUREECOSYSTEM

sureEcosystem is a suite of connected software designed for the field services and transportation industries. These tools work together by sharing information in a centralized manner, improving data accuracy and ease of management.

ABOUT ARCBEST

ArcBest® (Nasdaq: ARCB) is a leading logistics company with creative problem solvers who deliver innovative solutions for our customers' supply chain needs. We'll find a way to deliver knowledge, expertise and a can-do attitude with every shipment and supply chain solution, household move or vehicle repair. At ArcBest, we're More Than Logistics®. For more information, visit arcb.com.

