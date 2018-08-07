FleetPride Acquires B&A Friction Material of San Jose, California

IRVING, Texas, Nov. 19, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- FleetPride, Inc. announced today that it has acquired the assets of B&A Friction Material of San Jose, California, owned by Harry Amoroso. FleetPride plans to merge B&A with its own existing San Jose branch two blocks away, using B&A's facilities to form one large location that will serve the South Bay and Peninsula areas.

"We are very excited about the addition of B&A Friction Material," said Mike Harris, FleetPride senior vice president of sales and branch operations. "Harry and his team have a great reputation for aftermarket expertise, customer service, and a strong culture."

The acquisition of B&A Friction Material will add to FleetPride's robust presence in Northern California while giving customers access to FleetPride's national inventory of truck and trailer parts, heavy duty expertise, and world-class supply chain.

About FleetPride, Inc.

Formed in 1999 and headquartered in Irving, TX, FleetPride is the nation's largest distributor of truck and trailer parts in the independent heavy-duty aftermarket channel. FleetPride operates 270+ locations in 46 states, including over 40 Service Centers with more than 260 trained Technicians. Operating through five regional distribution centers, FleetPride carries over 400 nationally recognized brands and serves a diverse customer base across multiple industries, including freight and shipping, leasing services, agriculture, food and beverage, construction, and waste management.

