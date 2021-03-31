FleetPride Acquires Southern Truck Center of Birmingham, Alabama

IRVING, Texas, March 31, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- FleetPride, Inc. announced today that it has acquired the assets of Southern Truck Center of Birmingham, Alabama, founded by Tim Walker in 2005. With its robust service operation, this acquisition will serve as a complement to FleetPride's nearby Birmingham branch. Mike Walker, Tim's son and current manager, will continue to manage day-to-day operations of the new FleetPride Service Center, maintaining consistency for employees, customers, and supplier partners.

"Southern Truck Center is thrilled to announce that we are joining the FleetPride family," said Mike Walker. "This partnership will allow us extra support to continue to serve our customers with the highest standards backed by a growing national network. FleetPride shares our core values of quality, care, and integrity in both customer and employee relationships. We look forward to serving our customers just as before, now under the FleetPride name."

"On behalf of the entire FleetPride organization, we welcome Mike Walker and the team from Southern Truck Center," said Mike Harris, FleetPride senior vice president of sales and operations. "The Walker family and Southern Truck Center have established a great reputation in the Birmingham market. We have admired Southern Truck Center and the impressive organization its talented employees have built. We very much look forward to continuing their tradition of customer service excellence, and to expand the solutions available to their customers with the additional strength and scale of FleetPride.

"Growth through acquisitions continues to be a focus for us," continued Harris. "We believe our value proposition resonates with owners of parts and service companies looking for either a succession plan, or a partner that can provide a strong foundation for their employees and customers long term."

About FleetPride, Inc.

Headquartered in Irving, TX, FleetPride is the nation's largest distributor of truck and trailer parts and service in the independent heavy-duty aftermarket. FleetPride operates over 280 locations in 46 states, including more than 40 Service Centers. Operating through five regional distribution centers, FleetPride carries over 400 nationally recognized brands and serves a diverse customer base including independent owner-operators, small to large fleets plus national account across multiple industries, such as freight and shipping, leasing services, agriculture, food and beverage, construction, and waste management.

