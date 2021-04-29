FleetPride Announces 2020 Supplier Award Winners

"2020 presented many challenges for our industry. We are proud of the work our supplier base did and continues to do in supporting FleetPride's growth plans," said Terri Roseman, FleetPride vice president of merchandising. "We are most excited to have the opportunity to honor this specific group of partners, even if virtually. These supplier partners are a shining example of what it takes to drive sales, provide superior field support and training, present forward-thinking ideas, and maintain overall focus on the customer."

Eleven suppliers received various awards for their contributions, collaboration, and focus on supporting the FleetPride customer:

The Long Haul Award: Dorman Products received this award for their consistent commitment to FleetPride through outstanding field support, product information, sales innovation, and service.

The Over the Road Award: Presented to Webb Wheel for their significant supply chain support, inventory and tracking solutions, and overall customer support.

The Heavy Haul Award: This award was given to Yitao for helping FleetPride manage the unpredictable demand challenges of 2020 and unpredicted growth.

The High Gear Award: Two suppliers received this award -- TransAxle for their data-driven, collaborative relationship focused on speed to market and growth; and Phillips for their commitment to drive new business from our largest customers with innovative and creative sales solutions.

The Accelerator Award: Given to Omega Environmental Technologies for their invaluable and tireless work to support FleetPride in the re-launch of a key strategic business, positioning FleetPride as a destination.

The Severe Service Award: Two suppliers, Gabriel and Littelfuse, received this award for their exceptional support of our field sales teams through sales training, branch and customer visits, planograms, and supporting materials.

The Off-Highway Award: NA Williams received this award as the manufacturer's representative who goes above and beyond to support FleetPride in their broader business goals.

The Overdrive Award: Presented to Ambac for their support and development of a successful product rollout in a repair category, providing FleetPride with a quality product, technical support, and a strong warranty.

Finally, FleetPride has named MAT Holdings, Inc. as its Supplier of the Year. MAT has worked with FleetPride over the past four years to streamline and improve its brake business, and has helped FleetPride develop innovative products to differentiate in the heavy-duty aftermarket. They have been a true partner in every sense of the word.

About FleetPride, Inc.

Headquartered in Irving, TX, FleetPride is the nation's largest distributor of truck and trailer parts and service in the independent heavy-duty aftermarket. FleetPride operates over 290 locations in 46 states, including 50 Service Centers. Operating through five regional distribution centers, FleetPride carries over 400 nationally recognized brands and serves a diverse customer base including independent owner-operators, small to large fleets plus national account across multiple industries, such as freight and shipping, leasing services, agriculture, food and beverage, construction, and waste management.

To find your local FleetPride branch or Service Center, or to cross-reference, search, and shop for parts by VIN, visit the new www.fleetpride.com.

SOURCE FleetPride, Inc.

