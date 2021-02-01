FleetPride Appoints Mike Duffy as Chief Executive Officer

IRVING, Texas, Feb. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- FleetPride Inc. ("FleetPride" or the "Company") today announced the appointment of Mike Duffy as its Chief Executive Officer effective immediately. Mr. Duffy will also serve as a director of FleetPride's parent entity, ASP FleetPride Holdings, LLC. He replaces Allan R. Dragone, Jr., who is retiring and will remain an advisor to the Company through the end of February. FleetPride is majority owned by affiliates of American Securities, a leading U.S. private equity firm.

"We are pleased to welcome Mike as the next CEO of FleetPride," said FleetPride Chairman and American Securities Managing Director Will Manuel. "Mike brings more than 25 years of executive leadership in distribution, supply chain, and retail to the Company. He has a consistent track record of success across multiple businesses, and we are confident that FleetPride will grow and continue to prosper under his leadership."

Mr. Manuel continued, "I would also like to thank Al for his leadership at FleetPride over the past four years and for the accomplishments and momentum he has achieved, in strong partnership with the FleetPride management team."

"I am incredibly excited to join the FleetPride leadership team and partner with American Securities," said Mr. Duffy. "FleetPride's team has continued to drive higher performance through organic initiatives and acquisitions, which is especially admirable through a challenging 2020. I look forward to working with such a strong and committed team.

"Moving forward, I believe that the business has access to multiple avenues for growth and the talent and determination to deliver it. I can't think of an opportunity I'd rather be stepping into."

Mr. Duffy is a distribution and supply chain industry executive with over 25 years of experience. From 2018 to 2020 he served as Chief Executive Officer of C&S Wholesale Grocers, the nation's largest wholesale grocery distributor and eleventh largest privately held Company based on revenue. From 2006 to 2017, Mr. Duffy was at Cardinal Health, where he ultimately served as President of Hospital Solutions and Global Supply Chain, a $10 billion division with over 23,000 employees. Other experience includes leadership roles in the value chain for both Gillette and Procter & Gamble, where he collectively worked from 2001 to 2006. Additionally, Mr. Duffy has been a board member of the Food Marketing Institute and the Retail Industry Leaders Association, and he currently serves on the board of directors for Republic Services.

Mr. Duffy holds a B.S. in Operations Research and an M.S. in Transportation from the Massachusetts Institute of Technology.

Headquartered in Irving, Texas, with approximately 3,500 people, FleetPride is a leading national distributor of aftermarket parts for the U.S. heavy-duty truck industry. The Company carries a wide array of parts (brakes, drums, engine systems, electrical, axle, wheel end, drivetrain, etc.) and offers over 145,000 SKUs across 490 brands and 320 product categories, including its own private label offering.

The Company goes to market under three segments: Branch, National Accounts, and Wholesale, with digital E-Commerce solutions supporting customers in all segments. FleetPride's Branch segment offers a broad assortment of products to local and regional fleets through a network of 285+ branches including 48 Service Centers and five distribution centers. The Company's National Accounts segment focuses on large fleets with 1,000+ trucks. FleetPride's Wholesale business offers private label products plus all major national brands to independent wholesale distributors and OEMs. All three segments leverage FleetPride's broad product offering, all-makes expertise, and supply chain capabilities to provide a unique value proposition to its customers.

