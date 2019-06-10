FleetPride Opens New Location in Tampa, Florida

IRVING, Texas, June 10, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- FleetPride, Inc. is pleased to announce the opening of a new branch in Tampa. The location at 5412 Pioneer Park Blvd., Suite A opened for business on June 10 to strengthen FleetPride's presence in the Tampa Bay area and better serve local customers.

"FleetPride has a long history in Florida with multiple branches, including Tampa. Customers have been asking us to expand in Tampa as the traffic patterns have made delivery times longer," said Mike Harris, FleetPride senior vice president of sales and branch operations. "We feel confident about adding a second branch in the market, given the local talented workforce and how strong our team is in the nearby existing FleetPride location."

Harris continued: "The new Tampa West location will provide our customers a wealth of industry knowledge for all makes and models of truck and trailer parts, including a full offering of fast-moving maintenance parts in addition to repair parts like radiators, charge air coolers, engine components, and more. This includes the ability to leverage a large driveline shop in Tampa, plus faster local delivery service. The Tampa market receives overnight replenishment five days a week from our regional distribution center in Atlanta, and the ability to bring inventory to the market on a daily basis sets us apart from the competition."

An official grand opening ceremony will be held later this year. Supporting FleetPride locations in the area are at 3517 N. 40th Street in Tampa and 4931 110th Avenue North in Clearwater. FleetPride's other Florida locations are in Jacksonville, Lakeland, Medley (Miami), Orlando, Pensacola, Riviera Beach (West Palm Beach), Sarasota, and Tallahassee.

Formed in 1999 and headquartered in Irving, TX, FleetPride is the nation's largest distributor of truck and trailer parts in the independent heavy-duty aftermarket channel. FleetPride operates over 270 locations in 46 states, including more than 40 Service Centers with nearly 300 trained Technicians. Operating through five regional distribution centers, FleetPride carries over 400 nationally recognized brands and serves a diverse customer base including independent owner-operators and small to large fleets across multiple industries, such as freight and shipping, leasing services, agriculture, food and beverage, construction, and waste management.

