FleetPride Ramping Up Acquisitions, Adds Powers Diesel Service of Seminole, Texas

IRVING, Texas, Jan. 27, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- FleetPride, Inc. announced today that it has acquired the assets of Powers Diesel Service in Seminole, Texas. Powers Diesel Service was founded in 1988 by Johnny Powers. Johnny's son Casey will manage the day-to-day operations moving forward.

"Today we welcome the employees of Powers Diesel Service to the FleetPride family. Johnny Powers and the team in Seminole will be a great fit based on their strong business fundamentals, service capabilities, and customer focus," said Mike Harris, FleetPride senior vice president of sales and operations. "We are excited to have the opportunity to work with the Powers family and to add another strong organization to our company."

"We are excited to join the FleetPride network," said Johnny Powers, owner of Power Diesel Service. "It was important for us to partner with a company that would allow us to expand and offer a better selection of parts and services to our local customers, as well as provide expanding opportunities for our employees."

The acquisition brings FleetPride's footprint in Texas to 27 locations, including the company's greenfield branch in New Braunfels announced earlier this month. Powers Diesel Service also increases the number of company-owned FleetPride Service Centers to 44.

"Service is a growing part of our business. We have major enhancements underway to improve our overall service capabilities, including expanded technician training and development programs, plus a new service management system which will be fully implemented in the months ahead," said Harris. "Combining the capabilities of Powers Diesel Service with FleetPride will benefit customers in Seminole, while helping us reach into surrounding markets like Hobbs, New Mexico."

About FleetPride, Inc.

Formed in 1999 and headquartered in Irving, TX, FleetPride is the nation's largest distributor of truck and trailer parts in the independent heavy-duty aftermarket channel. FleetPride operates over 280 locations in 46 states, including more than 40 Service Centers with over 300 trained Technicians. Operating through five regional distribution centers, FleetPride carries over 400 nationally recognized brands and serves a diverse customer base including independent owner-operators and small to large fleets across multiple industries, such as freight and shipping, leasing services, agriculture, food and beverage, construction, and waste management.

