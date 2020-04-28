Fleetsmith Recognized as 2020 Bay Area Best Place to Work by San Francisco Business Times

In the current uncertainty due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, Fleetsmith is more committed than ever to being a Best Place to Work. Fleetsmith has continued supporting its now fully remote employees with mental health resources and work from home stipends, hosting virtual happy hours, coffee chats, and seminars, and giving teams flexible hours to balance new pressures when working from home.

"This is more than an award for us; it's a reflection of our culture and values and how hard we work to bring them to life every day," said Zack Blum, co-founder and CEO of Fleetsmith. "We stand out to job seekers and employees not only because of our ambitious mission, but also because of our focus on our people. I'm proud of the transparent, collaborative, and compassionate workplace we've built. Especially during these trying times, we're doing everything we can to ensure that our employees are healthy, feel valued, and are excited by the work they do."

Fleetsmith was founded in 2016 and its mission is to fix device management. It has been recognized for numerous awards including CNBC's Upstart 100 and CRN's Emerging IT Vendors in 2019; it won Best SaaS Newcomer and was a finalist for Best Security Innovation in the 2018 SaaS Awards.

About Fleetsmith

Fleetsmith automates new device setup, inventory, patching, and security for corporate Apple device fleets. Founded by former IT and security leaders from Dropbox and Fandom, Fleetsmith combines world-class product and security engineering with a powerful, intuitive interface that makes advanced Apple device management available for everyone. Fleetsmith is based in San Francisco and backed by Menlo Ventures, Tiger Global Management, Upfront Ventures, and Harrison Metal. Try it for free at fleetsmith.com .

About 2020 Bay Area Best Places to Work

Best Places to Work is an innovative publication and awards program produced by the San Francisco Business Times and the Silicon Valley Business Journal. The rankings were determined by surveys that went directly to employees who answered a series of questions. The survey was administered online by the employers and through a service provided by Quantum Workplace, our research partner. The rankings are numeric based on Quantum's scoring process. By ranking companies and sharing best practices we facilitate idea sharing and help other companies learn from the best.

