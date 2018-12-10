FleetUp Introduces HOS Solution to Mexico

SAN JOSE, Calif., Dec. 12, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Silicon Valley based company, FleetUp, announced the expansion of it's electronic logging devices (ELDs) and hours of service (HOS) compliance solutions to Mexico in early December.

"FleetUp HOS Mexico" is a fully compliant HOS solution that will be available to all Mexico-based transportation companies.

Mexico recently adopted the HOS Mexican Standard NOM-087 in August 2018, which established driving limits and mandatory breaks for drivers of federal motor carriers. The standard was set to reduce accidents caused by physical and mental fatigue.

Mexico's HOS standard requires drivers to keep track of their driving time using a daily log. FleetUp simplifies the compliance of the new regulations by automatically recording driving events.

Ezra Kwak, FleetUp Chief Technology Officer, states that Mexican transportation companies can use FleetUp's intuitive solution to eliminate the manual process of paper logging. The HOS solution also reminds drivers to take their breaks to reduce potential violations.

