FleetUp releases groundbreaking solution to help companies cutdown on HOS fines

Their HOS AI is a voice feature that coaches non-compliant drivers that's available in both English and Spanish.

"We understand the hassle of paperwork and violation fines and we want to end that struggle for any fleet company," said Ezra Kwak, chief technology officer at FleetUp. "We really believe using artificial intelligence is a successful step into the future for many businesses and their fleet operations."

Key features of FleetUp HOS AI include:

Automation for Safety Admins

HOS Violation Trends

Dashboard Reports

Driver Coaching

Automation for HOS Drivers

Automated Coaching

Violation Prevention

Founded in 2013 and based in the heart of Silicon Valley, FleetUp offers a patented, FMCSA-compliant suite of integrated telematics and GPS applications. FleetUp provides service and distribution companies with unprecedented insight into their operations, empowering them with actionable data to optimize the efforts of vehicles and drivers, allowing for maximum revenue while reducing operating costs. For more information, visit fleetup.com .



