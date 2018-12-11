FleetUp releases groundbreaking solution to help companies cutdown on HOS fines
Digitize all of Fleet Management processes with one solution
19:35 ET
SAN JOSE, Calif., Dec. 10, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- FleetUp announced early December an automated solution to help fleet companies cut down on HOS violation fines and keep their drivers ELD compliant.
The leading software engineering company has released HOS AI (Hours of Service Artificial Intelligence), a system that automatically warns drivers of violations and gives them the opportunity to correct their mistakes.
Their HOS AI is a voice feature that coaches non-compliant drivers that's available in both English and Spanish.
"We understand the hassle of paperwork and violation fines and we want to end that struggle for any fleet company," said Ezra Kwak, chief technology officer at FleetUp. "We really believe using artificial intelligence is a successful step into the future for many businesses and their fleet operations."
Key features of FleetUp HOS AI include:
- Automation for Safety Admins
- HOS Violation Trends
- Dashboard Reports
- Driver Coaching
- Automation for HOS Drivers
- Automated Coaching
- Violation Prevention
About FleetUp
Founded in 2013 and based in the heart of Silicon Valley, FleetUp offers a patented, FMCSA-compliant suite of integrated telematics and GPS applications. FleetUp provides service and distribution companies with unprecedented insight into their operations, empowering them with actionable data to optimize the efforts of vehicles and drivers, allowing for maximum revenue while reducing operating costs. For more information, visit fleetup.com.
Public Contact: info@fleetup.com
SOURCE FleetUp
