FleetUp selected by Plug and Play for Supply Chain Innovation Program

SAN JOSE, Calif., March 8, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- FleetUp, a Silicon Valley based fleet management company, was selected for Plug and Play's Supply Chain Innovation Program.

Plug and Play Supply Chain is the world's largest end-to-end supply chain innovation platform. The program works with over 30 corporate partners and has helped hundreds of startups build their businesses and connect with major corporate clients.

The Plug and Play review process started off with almost 500 startup companies and narrowed down to 40 startups during selection week.

The participating startups came from all around the world, representing countries such as Australia, Brazil, Canada, China, France, Germany, Israel, and Singapore.

Each startup, including FleetUp, pitched its company proposal to over 20 corporate partners during selection week. To learn more about the company's objectives, corporate partners were given the opportunity to directly interact with startup representatives and ask questions.

Twenty-two startups were chosen in total for the Supply Chain Innovation Program including FleetUp.

"We are really excited about this opportunity with Plug and Play. We're ready to get to work and see where this opportunity takes us," said Ezra Kwak, FleetUp CTO.

Fleetup will work alongside other startups and corporate partners during a 12-week program in May to evaluate pilot projects and investment opportunities.

Learn more here: https://www.plugandplaytechcenter.com/supply-chain/

About FleetUp

Founded in 2013 and based in the heart of Silicon Valley, FleetUp offers a patented, FMCSA-compliant suite of integrated telematics and GPS applications. FleetUp provides service and distribution companies with unprecedented insight into their operations, empowering them with actionable data to optimize the efforts of vehicles and drivers, allowing for maximum revenue while reducing operating costs. For more information, please visit fleetup.com

SOURCE FleetUp

Related Links

http://www.fleetup.com

