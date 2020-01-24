Fleming's Prime Steakhouse & Wine Bar Partners With David Yurman For All-Inclusive Valentine's Day Experience

"This exquisite offering reflects Fleming's commitment to provide extraordinary experiences for all occasions, including Valentine's Day," said Beth Scott, President of Fleming's Prime Steakhouse & Wine Bar. "We're handling all of the details and helping guests create memories that will last a lifetime with great food, superior service and an elegant gift from David Yurman, one of the world's most recognized names in luxury jewelry."

The Valentine's Day "Wine, Dine, & Sparkle" Prix Fixe dinner includes:

Taste: Crab & Cavier Blini

Salad: Pear & Pomegranate Salad with Blue Cheese featuring shaved pears, pomegranate seeds, blue cheese crumbles, sweet & spicy walnuts with citrus fig vinaigrette

Entrée Options:

Petite Filet Mignon with choice of Lobster Tail Scampi, Crab-Stuffed Colossal Shrimp Scampi or Twin Pistachio-Crusted Lamb Chops



Prime Surf & Turf for two featuring a 35 oz. Prime Tomahawk, lobster tail, two crab-stuffed colossal shrimp and sautéed roasted Campari tomatoes with white wine herb butter

Dessert: New York Cheesecake topped with strawberry champagne sauce and chocolate gooey butter cake bites

To view the "Wine, Dine, & Sparkle" Valentine's Day packages including the David Yurman jewelry gift options, visit www.flemingssteakhouse.com/winedinesparkle.

In addition to "Wine, Dine, & Sparkle", Fleming's is offering a three-course, prix-fixe Valentine's Day menu at all 68 locations from February 12-15. Guests can also order from the full dinner menu.

A limited number of Wine, Dine & Sparkle packages are available at each Fleming's location. To make a reservation, e-mail flemingsreservations@tilsonpr.com, and a reservation specialist will coordinate all details. For all other Valentine's Day reservations, please visit www.FlemingsSteakhouse.com.

About Fleming's Prime Steakhouse & Wine Bar

Nationally acclaimed Fleming's Prime Steakhouse & Wine Bar offers the best in steakhouse dining – here you'll find a passion for steak and wine, reflected in an exceptional menu of hand-cut steaks, an award-winning list of wines by the glass, and seasonal menu selections showcasing locally-inspired chef dishes. Fleming's was launched in Newport Beach, California, in 1998 by successful restaurant industry veterans Paul Fleming and Bill Allen. Today there are 68 restaurants nationwide with plans to open a new location in Anaheim, California in September 2020. Fleming's is the recipient of numerous prestigious awards, including Wine Spectator's annual Award of Excellence. For more information about Fleming's Prime Steakhouse & Wine Bar, please visit www.FlemingsSteakhouse.com.

Media Contact:

Jackie Rodriguez, Tilson PR

561-998-1995

jrodriquez@tilsonpr.com

SOURCE Fleming’s Prime Steakhouse & Wine Bar

