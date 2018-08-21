Flex Announces BrightInsight Clinical Board to Advance Development of Digital Solutions for Pharma and Medtech

SAN JOSE, Calif., Sept. 12, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Flex (NASDAQ : FLEX ), the Sketch-to-Scale® solutions provider that designs and builds Intelligent Products for a Connected World®, has assembled a clinical advisory board to leverage the perspectives of leading doctors for the development of powerful digital health solutions that integrate into and improve clinical workflow to make a real-world impact on patient outcomes. Going beyond consumer-grade digital health, Flex's Digital Health business and the BrightInsight™ Clinical Board will be focused on advancing medical-grade digital health solutions that effectively integrate into providers' clinical workflow with the goal of improving patient outcomes.

"As we continue to develop leading-edge digital health solutions, it's paramount that we keep clinical workflow and the clinician's point-of-view top of mind," said Kal Patel, M.D. and SVP of Digital Health at Flex. "Although we are seeing a proliferation of effective digital health solutions coming to market, they almost universally lack integration into the health care professional's clinical workflow. Without this integration, these solutions will not be able to achieve scale and deliver upon their promise to make a clinical and economic impact at the population level. We are honored to be working with leading clinicians to help us tackle these challenges."

The BrightInsight Clinical Board will advise Flex's Digital Health business – from concept to commercialization – to ensure advancements in three core areas: clinical workflow integration, designing solutions that engage patients in self-care, and facilitating the capture of clinically-relevant data and analytics.

The members of the advisory board include:

Steven Edelman, M.D. – Dr. Steven Edelman is a professor of medicine in the Division of Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism at the University of California at San Diego and the Veterans Affairs Healthcare System of San Diego, and the director of the Diabetes Care Clinic, VA Medical Center. Dr. Edelman is very interested in patient advocacy and is the founder and director of Taking Control of Your Diabetes, a not for profit organization with the goal of educating, motivating and empowering those affected by diabetes to take a more active role in their or their loved one's condition.

Tania Elliott, M.D., FAAAAI, FACAAI – Dr. Tania Elliott is on faculty at NYU Langone Health and is a national spokesperson for the American College of Allergy, Asthma, and Immunology. Dr. Elliott is a nationally-recognized leader in telemedicine, serving as first author for a position paper on telemedicine for Allergists and having previously worked for Doctor on Demand where she saw thousands of patients through real-time face-to-face video consultations while recruiting and training top physicians around the country. She previously served as the Chief Medical Officer of the employer based healthcare company, EHE, where she focused on patient engagement, preventive care and digital transformation.

Arturo Loaiza-Bonilla, M.D., MSEd, FACP – Dr. Arturo Loaiza-Bonilla is the current Vice Chairman of the Department of Medical Oncology at Cancer Treatment Centers of America, Chief of Medical Oncology and Medical Director of Research at CTCA – Philadelphia, and Co-Founder and Chief Medical Officer at Massive Bio. Dr. Loaiza-Bonilla is a dedicated practicing clinician and oncology expert with experience at Abramson Cancer Center at the University of Pennsylvania, University of Miami, Johns Hopkins and the National Institutes of Health.

Steven Steinhubl, M.D. – Dr. Steven Steinhubl is an Associate Professor of Genomic Medicine at Scripps Research, a clinical cardiologist and the Director of Digital Medicine at the Scripps Research Translational Institute. As the head of the Digital Medicine Division of STSI, he leads a research team in the design, development and management of clinical programs built specifically around the novel capabilities of digital technologies, including wearable sensors and big data analytics.

Flex launched BrightInsight, its first digital health offering, in March 2018. The announcement marked an expansion of Flex's digital health capabilities through the company's ability to offer an advanced, medical-grade managed service platform that can capture and analyze regulated data from connected medical devices, combination products or apps in a secure, regulatory-compliant environment.

