Flex Fleet Rental Named to MountainWest Capital Network's Annual Utah 100 List of State's Fastest-Growing Companies

SALT LAKE CITY, Oct. 31, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Flex Fleet Rental has been named to MountainWest Capital Network's (MWCN) 2019 Utah 100, the annual list of the state's fastest-growing companies.

MWCN's exclusive awards program brings together investors, entrepreneurs and professional service providers while recognizing Utah's 100 fastest-growing companies and the economic and business impact they bring to the state. In addition to recognizing the Utah 100 list, MWCN recognizes the 15 top revenue-growth companies, as well as the Emerging Elite—the state's top startups just breaking into the scene.

Ranking #26 on the 100 fastest-growing companies in Utah, Flex Fleet Rental has experienced impressive growth year over year since its inception in 2013. President and CEO, Michael Kraupp, explained what the award means to the company.

"We are thrilled to be among the companies honored as the fastest growing in Utah and thank the MWCN for recognizing us this year. We are pleased with our tremendous growth and express a heartfelt thanks to our customers and team of employees, who without them this would not have been possible."

Utah 100 honorees were chosen based on both their percentage and dollar revenue increase between 2014 and 2018. MWCN's award event, now marking a quarter-century of recognizing the top companies in the state, honored award recipients at the Grand America Hotel in Salt Lake City.

About MountainWest Capital Network

MountainWest Capital Network is Utah's first and largest business networking organization devoted to supporting entrepreneurial success and dedicated to the flow of financial, entrepreneurial and intellectual capital. LIKE us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter @MWCN and LinkedIn. www.mwcn.org

About Flex Fleet Rental

Based in Salt Lake City, Utah, Flex Fleet Rental specializes in long-term pickup truck rental for commercial and government entities across the United States. It has helped hundreds of organizations right-size their fleet by delivering the requested number of trucks to the job site. With big resources and unparalleled customer service, Flex Fleet Rental allows organizations to do big jobs effectively and efficiently. www.FlexFleetRental.com

