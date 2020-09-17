Flex Launches Bentegro Benefits Platform for Brokers

Over the past 32 years, Flex has established deep-rooted relationships with leading carriers that has evolved into the thoughtful development of the Bentegro platform, which allows a broker, no matter if they are a veteran or new, to leverage immediately this open enrollment for group health and group ancillary products. Plus, Bentegro includes built-in value adds such as instant quoting, full proposal generation, decision tools for brokers, employers and employees, lowered minimum participation on select products and more.

"With decades of benefits experience infused into this technology and Flex still present as a broker's support to answer specific benefits questions and help provide guidance—it is the best of both worlds for brokers who are leaning in to technology more than ever before due to the COVID-19 global pandemic," stated President and CEO of Flex, John DiVito.



Flex, being both a general agent and benefits administrator, works with thousands of brokers every day and is uniquely positioned as a one-stop shop to be able to provide an online platform to help make the process more efficient and reduce a broker's friction points in a sale. With Bentegro, brokers can reduce back-office and administrative paperwork, spreadsheet and compare plans side-by-side, generate proposals in minutes and provide a seamless enrollment experience and ongoing membership management after cases are submitted.



The Bentegro platform offers an array of group employee benefits plans from leading carrier partners, including health, dental, disability, vision, life, and legal. As always, Flex does not take a cut from a broker's commissions or bonuses. The Bentegro benefits platform is based on a monthly subscription model priced by the number of medical eligible employees that a broker would be able to manage through the platform.



Flex is offering an upcoming webinar called The Future of Selling Small Group is Here - Introducing the Bentegro Platform for those brokers and agencies who would like to learn more about Bentegro on Tuesday, October 6th at 11:00 AM C.T.



Flexible Benefit Service Corporation (Flex) is a leader in the health insurance and benefits administration marketplace. Since 1988, Flex has continuously offered cost-effective health care solutions for producers, employers, employees and individuals. Through their consumer-driven strategies and insurance offerings, Flex serves as a full service general agency and benefits administrator. The comprehensive Flex product portfolio includes flexible spending accounts (FSAs), health reimbursement arrangements (HRAs), health savings accounts (HSAs), COBRA administration and more. Learn more at flexiblebenefit.com.

