Flex Logix Pairs its InferX X1 AI Inference Accelerator with the High-Bandwidth Winbond 4Gb LPDDR4X Chip to Set a New Benchmark in Edge AI Performance

The Winbond LPDDR4X chip is being paired with Flex Logix's InferX™ X1 edge inference accelerator chip, which is based on an innovative architecture that features arrays of reconfigurable Tensor Processors. This provides higher throughput and lower latency at lower cost than existing AI edge computing solutions when processing complex neural networking algorithms such as YOLOv3 or Full Accuracy Winograd.

"We chose the Flex Logix InferX X1 edge accelerator because it delivered the highest throughput per dollar, which is critical to drive volume mainstream applications," said Robert Chang, Technology Executive of DRAM Product Marketing Center at Winbond. "The price/performance advantage of using InferX with our LPDDR4X chip has the potential to significantly expand AI applications by finally bringing inference capabilities to the mass market."

To support the InferX X1's ultra-high speed operation while keeping power consumption to a minimum, and Max 7.5TOPS, Flex Logix has paired the accelerator with the W66CQ2NQUAHJ from Winbond, a 4Gb LPDDR4X DRAM which offers a maximum data rate of 4267Mbps at a maximum clock rate of 2133MHz. To enable use in battery-powered systems and other power-constrained applications, the W66 series device operates in active mode from 1.8V/1.1V power rails, and from a 0.6V supply in quiescent mode. It offers power-saving features including partial array self-refresh.

The Winbond LPDDR4X chip operates alongside the InferX X1 processor in Flex Logix's half-height/half-length PCIe embedded processor board for edge servers and gateways. The system takes advantage of Flex Logix's architectural innovations, such as reconfigurable optimized data paths which reduce the traffic between the processor and DRAM, to increase throughput and reduce latency.

Dana McCarty, VP of Sales & Marketing for Flex Logix's AI Inference Products said: "The combination of the unique InferX X1 processor and Winbond's high-bandwidth LPDDR4X chip sets a new benchmark in edge AI performance. Now for the first time, affordable edge computing systems can implement complex neural networking algorithms to achieve high accuracy in object detection and image recognition even when processing data-intensive high-definition video streams."

The 4Gb W66CQ2NQUAHJ is comprised of two 2Gb dies in a two-channel configuration. Each die is organized into eight internal banks which support concurrent operation. The chip is housed in a 200-ball WFBGA package which measures 10mm x 14.5mm.

For more information about 1Gb SDP (CS in H1'22), 2Gb SDP, 4Gb LPDDR4/LPDDR4X products, go to www.winbond.com.

For more information about the InferX X1 edge inference accelerator, go to flex-logix.com/inference.

About Flex Logix

Flex Logix provides industry-leading solutions for making flexible chips and accelerating neural network inferencing. Its InferX X1 is the industry's fastest and most-efficient AI edge inference accelerator that will bring AI to the masses in high-volume applications, surpassing competitor's performance at 1/7th size and 10x lower price. Flex Logix's eFPGA platform enables chips to be flexible to handle changing protocols, standards, algorithms, and customer needs and to implement reconfigurable accelerators that speed key workloads 30-100x compared to processors. Flex Logix is headquartered in Mountain View, California. For more information, visit https://flex-logix.com

Flex Logix Media Contact

Kelly Karr

Tanis Communications

TEL: +408-718-9350

E-mail: [email protected]

About Winbond

Winbond Electronics Corporation is a leading global supplier of semiconductor memory solutions. The Company provides customer-driven memory solutions backed by the expert capabilities of product design, R&D, manufacturing, and sales services. Winbond's product portfolio, consisting of Specialty DRAM, Mobile DRAM, Code Storage Flash, and TrustME® Secure Flash, is widely used by tier-1 customers in communication, consumer electronics, automotive and industrial, and computer peripheral markets. Winbond is headquartered in Central Taiwan Science Park (CTSP) and it has subsidiaries in the USA, Japan, Israel, China, Hong Kong, and Germany. Based on Taichung and new Kaohsiung 12-inch fabs in Taiwan, Winbond keeps pace to develop in-house technologies to provide high-quality memory IC products.

Product Contact

Jacky Tseng

DRAM Marketing Manager

TEL: +886 356 78168 ext 78562

E-mail: [email protected]

News Contact

Yulia Lee

Marcom Manager

TEL: +886-3-5678168 ext 75395

E-mail: [email protected]

Spokesperson

Jessica Chiou-Jii Huang

Chief Financial Officer

TEL: +886-3-5678168/+886-987-365682

SOURCE Flex Logix Technologies, Inc.

Related Links

https://flex-logix.com

