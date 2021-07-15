FLEX Partners with Glia to Strengthen Member Service for Credit Unions

SANDY, Utah and NEW YORK, July 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- FLEX, a leader in the credit union core data processing space, has partnered with Glia, a leading provider of Digital Customer Service . This partnership will allow FLEX credit union clients to take a digital-first approach to member service.

By leveraging Glia's communication and collaboration platform, FLEX credit unions can meet members where they are and communicate with them through whichever methods they prefer—including messaging, video banking and voice—and guide them using CoBrowsing. Glia's CoBrowsing capabilities empower member service representatives to seamlessly view and co-pilot members' on-screen experiences to minimize effort and increase successful outcomes.

"In an ever increasing digital landscape, member preferences have evolved," shared FLEX CMO, Preston Packer. "Conventional telephone and web services are no longer enough in solving the member experience equation. We recognize that CoBrowsing provides valuable, visual 'observation' allowing credit unions to 'show' members not just 'tell' them. We are excited about this partnership and how it will translate to increased member satisfaction for our credit union customers."

"Leading credit unions recognize the need to modernize member service, offering five-star experiences that are personalized and convenient within the digital domain," said Dan Michaeli, CEO and co-founder, Glia. "Through this partnership, FLEX credit unions will be able to deliver better, more efficient member support and guidance, eliminating the need for members to engage in cumbersome channel switches ever again. We are proud to partner with providers like FLEX that understand the future of service is digital."

About FLEX

For over 40 years FLEX has developed and delivered advanced core technology to credit unions, including built-in support and single point access to eDocuments, cards, lending with auto decisioning & eSignatures, check-21, Internet banking, mobile banking, remote deposit, document management and overdraft privilege. With over 260 credit unions in 48 states including Alaska, Hawaii, and the Eastern Caribbean, FLEX enjoys established relationships with all regulatory agencies, corporate credit unions and major industry partners. In recent years, credit union industry personnel ranked FLEX first among competing vendors for customer satisfaction, visit www.flexcutech.com .

About Glia

Glia is reinventing how businesses support their customers in a digital world. Glia's solution enriches web and mobile experiences with digital communication choices, on-screen collaboration and AI-enabled assistance. Glia has partnered with nearly 200 banks, credit unions, insurance companies and other financial institutions across the globe to improve top and bottom-line results through Digital Customer Service. The company has won numerous awards for its innovation - most recently recognized by Gartner as a Cool Vendor for 2020 , and raised over $100 million in funding from top investors. Visit glia.com to learn more.

CONTACT: Maggie Wise, [email protected]

SOURCE Glia

Related Links

https://www.glia.com/

