Flex Seal, Awareness Ties and Operation Ramp It Up Join Forces to Support Veterans

OWOSSO, Mich., May 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- For Military Appreciation Month, The Flex Seal® Family of Products , Awareness Ties and Operation Ramp It Up are launching 'Selfie to Support Veterans' - a social media campaign to support the installation of ramps for wheelchair bound veterans, offering them the gift of mobility.

Selfie To Support, produced by Awareness Ties, is a platform to raise awareness and support one selfie and one story at a time. Here, Co-Founder of Awareness Ties, Jack McGuire, shares his selfie to show his support for the 'Selfie To Support Veterans' campaign, wherein Flex Seal will donate $5 for every selfie submitted to Operation Ramp It Up to install ramps for veterans in need. "With Memorial Day and May being Military Appreciation Month, we wanted to show our support for those who have served and invite others to show their appreciation simply by sharing a selfie. For each selfie shared, we'll donate $5 to support Operation Ramp It Up, who are doing great things for our veterans" stated Phil Swift, CEO, Inventor and Spokesperson of Flex Seal. "Supporting our vets is very, very important to us."

"So often there are cracks in the service and benefits offered to our veterans," says Greg Schneider, CEO and Founder of Operation Ramp It Up. "Flex Seal is helping us keep our veterans from falling through the cracks by donating funds through Selfie to Support so we can build and install ramps for those who have sacrificed so much for so many."

Selfie to Support™ is a cause campaign platform designed and developed by Awareness Ties inviting users to post a selfie with a custom cause filter "tying" them to the cause they care about. Selfies can be posted to social media along with a personal message of support. Each selfie can be 'boosted' with a donation, providing additional funds to support the cause.

Flex Seal will donate $5 per selfie posted at veterans.selfietosupport.com up to $10,000. "Being a veteran myself, it's an honor to work with both Flex Seal and Operation Ramp It Up to not only raise awareness for the needs of veterans but to also take action in raising funds to do the work to support veterans in need," says Jack McGuire, Co-Founder of Awareness Ties.

About Flex Seal

Swift Response, LLC is the distributor and marketer of The Flex Seal Family of Products. Founded in 2011, the company provides a variety of DIY home repair and maintenance products specializing in waterproofing, adhesive, bonding and sealing. www.flexseal.com

About Awareness Ties

Awareness Ties™ is a multimedia platform supporting multiple causes by elevating awareness and providing resources for positive social impact. Through AwareNow™ Magazine, Podcast and Talk Show, they raise awareness for causes one story at a time. With Selfie To Support™, nonprofits receive funds through audience engagement & empowerment. www.IamAwareNow.com

About Operation Ramp It Up

Founded by Greg Schneider, a 42 year full-time UPS driver, Operation Ramp It Up installs ramps for those who gave up their freedom so that we can have ours. To date, they've installed over 100 ramps in 26 states. www.operationrampitup.com

