Flex Seal Sponsors Local Pickleball Tournament to Support First Responders

The free clinic on Friday the 16 th was created to help First Responders learn how to play the sport and practice with the pros. Kennedy is the owner of South Florida Pickleball Academy and assisted in the sponsoring and coordination of this event.

"Flex Seal's support means so much to me. Our First Responders deserve all of our appreciation. I have my own connections to First Responders through my family, so this is a cause that is important to me," said Kennedy, "I hope that this event will be a fun way to thank First Responders for keeping us and our community safe."

The Flex Seal Family of Products offered sponsorship for the weekend tournament and clinic. Following the Friday clinic, there was a raffle of exclusive professional paddles made by contributing event sponsor, Engage Pickleball, in an effort to encourage participants to continue practicing the sport.

"Flex Seal Family of Products stands with our First Responders, and it is important to show our appreciation, now more than ever, following the difficult year we all faced," said Phil Swift, CEO, Inventor and Spokesperson for The Flex Seal Family of Products. "Our First Responders worked through the pandemic and kept our community going."

The appreciation event closed out with a BBQ dinner to honor the local First Responders and a live concert with Sony Music Nashville country music singer/songwriter Tommy Karlas.

About The Flex Seal Family of Products

Swift Response, LLC is the distributor and marketer of The Flex Seal® Family of Products . Founded in 2011, the company provides a variety of DIY home repair and maintenance products specializing in waterproofing, adhesive, bonding and sealing.

Contact: [email protected]

SOURCE The Flex Seal Family of Products