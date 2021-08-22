Flex Technology Group Achieves Unprecedented 12 Consecutive Years on the 2021 Inc. 500|5000 List of Fastest-Growing Companies

PHOENIX, Aug. 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Flex Technology Group (FTG) has once again been included in Inc. magazine's annual list of America's fastest-growing private companies for an unprecedented 12th consecutive year, with a ranking of #2273 for 2021.

This unique achievement serves as another opportunity to celebrate our people at FTG

Making this prestigious list becomes more challenging each year as the company's starting base revenue grows, so this truly marks another extraordinary milestone for the FTG. While tens of thousands of companies have applied to the Inc. 5000 over the years, only a finite small fraction have made the list more than once. Even more impressive, it's estimated that only .001% percent of the nation's private companies have matched FTG's 12 consecutive appearances on the Inc. 5000 list.

"An incredible 12 consecutive years on this list is a true testament to the proven value proposition we continually deliver to our clients and the overall strength of our company. This can only be accomplished year after year through the hard work, innovation, and dedication of our great employees at FTG," states Frank Gaspari, CEO of Flex Technology Group. "It's for this reason that I'm beyond grateful, to have an opportunity to work with all our talented people. This unique achievement serves as another opportunity to celebrate our people who have built this magnetic culture that we have at FTG. I'm grateful for our people and for the opportunity to continue building this legendary company together."

Not only have the companies on the 2021 Inc. 5000 been very competitive within their markets, but this year's list also proved especially resilient and flexible given 2020's unprecedented challenges.

"The 2021 Inc. 5000 list feels like one of the most important rosters of companies ever compiled," says Scott Omelianuk, editor-in-chief of Inc. "Building one of the fastest-growing companies in America in any year is a remarkable achievement. Building one in the crisis we've lived through is just plain amazing. This kind of accomplishment comes with hard work, smart pivots, great leadership, and the help of a whole lot of people."

Complete results of the Inc. 5000, including company profiles and an interactive database that can be sorted by industry, region, and other criteria, can be found at www.inc.com/inc5000.

About Flex Technology Group (FTG)

Flex Technology Group is a privately held corporation headquartered in Mesa, Arizona, with offices across the United States. Since its founding in 2015, FTG has achieved unparalleled growth within the office technology industry. The company provides customized office technology solutions for national and leading-edge regional companies. They focus on print, document management, document production, and workflow solutions, representing industry-leading suppliers such as HP, Canon, Ricoh, Konica Minolta, Lexmark, and various software solutions. FTG proudly services over 35,000 customers nationally. For additional information, please visit www.FlexTG.com.

Flex Technology Group now consists of several companies, including FlexPrint, Laser Options, ProCopy, Cannon IV, Action Imaging Group, Caltronics, Infincom, Flo-Tech, FTG Texas, FTG-GO, Century, Shamrock, CBE, Millennium, Laser Technologies Service, and Ultrex.

