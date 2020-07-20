Flex Technology Group Appoints Ron Nielson to President of FTG Texas

HOUSTON, July 20, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Flex Technology Group (FTG) is pleased to announce the appointment of Ron Nielson as the new president of FTG Texas, formerly known as Marimon Business Systems. Nielson filled the position earlier this year and will continue to lead the company as it moves forward under its new identity, FTG Texas, made effective July 1, 2020.

Ron Nielson holds three decades of executive leadership from well-known companies such as IKON and Ricoh. Joining Flex Technology Group as Vice President of Sales and Marketing in 2018, he was brought on to further enhance the company's customer-centric approach to create innovative, value-based solutions. It's his extremely outcome-driven mentality and focus on people development that has supported FTG's success during the organization's period of hyper-growth. Now located in Houston as the President of FTG Texas, he continues to deliver business growth, develops his people, and ensures that customers receive the same outstanding service they're used to.

"Ron is the right leader for FTG Texas," said Frank Gaspari, CEO of Flex Technology Group. "His extensive background in the industry and business development skills will help FTG Texas aggressively grow our business and expand our national sales presence in the state of Texas."

Nielson's promotion has been effective since February of this year. He will continue to report to Tom Callinan, President of Flex Technology Group.

About FTG Texas

Since 1978, FTG of Texas has provided comprehensive business solutions using award-winning technology and services designed to increase overall efficiency and boost productivity, all while saving you money. The foundation of our success has been built on anticipating client needs and delivering unique business solutions that allow you to operate leaner and be more responsive than ever before. That is why everything we do is designed to maximize your investment, minimize downtime, and optimize your document workflow. Our range of products and services are simply unmatched. We have partnered with the best in the industry, Canon, and Lexmark, to bring you state-of-the-art technology and best-in-class products to deliver a customized solution to fit your specific business needs. Our only goal is to help you work smarter, faster, and more efficiently so you can stay ahead of the competition. We are essential for business. For additional info please go to www.FTG-Texas.com.

About Flex Technology Group

Flex Technology Group, which today includes 18 companies, provides customized office technology solutions for national and leading-edge regional companies. The company focuses on print, document management, document production, and managed IT solutions, representing industry-leading suppliers such as Canon, Ricoh, Konica Minolta, HP, Lexmark, and various software solutions. FTG services almost 35,000 customers nationally. For additional information, please visit www.FlexTG.com.

