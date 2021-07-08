Flex Technology Group Featured on Selling Power's '50 Best Companies to Sell For' List in 2021

PHOENIX, July 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Flex Technology Group (FTG) has earned the accolade as one of the "50 Best Companies to Sell For" by Selling Power, the nation's leading sales management publication. This is the fourth time FTG has earned a top spot in this national list of selling organizations.

Flex Technology Group

Flex Technology Group's national sales organization ranked amongst the best companies to sell for based on the company's unique compensation & benefits package, sales culture, onboarding & sales enablement strategies, and ongoing sales training/coaching processes. To assemble this year's list, Selling Power's research team gathered, analyzed, and evaluated data from sales-focused organizations across the nation.

"It's an honor to be included in Selling Power's '50 Best Companies to Sell For' list once again," states Frank Gaspari, CEO of Flex Technology Group. "This achievement speaks directly to the care we take in building a world-class sales organization and the unique value proposition we provide to our corporate clients every day. My gratitude goes out to our entire sales teams for contributing to our championship sales culture and for fueling our business success every day."

"The companies who earned a spot on this year's list have truly world-class sales organizations," says Gerhard Gschwandtner, Selling Power magazine founder and publisher. "In addition to providing superior onboarding and ongoing sales training, they quickly pivoted their strategy to give their sales reps the tools and skills they needed to succeed in today's digital, remote selling environment."

FTG's culture combined with its world-class technology and service offerings makes it an incredible place for anyone to grow their sales career. Visit www.flextg.com/b2bsales to learn more about the company's sales opportunities, hear from their sales teams, and connect with the FTG leadership team.

About Flex Technology Group

Flex Technology Group (FTG) provides customized office technology solutions for national and leading-edge regional companies. The company focuses on print, document management, document production and managed IT solutions, representing industry-leading suppliers such as Canon, Ricoh, Konica Minolta, HP, Lexmark and various software solutions. FTG services almost 35,000 customers nationally. For additional information, please visit www.flextg.com.

About Selling Power's "50 Best Companies to Sell For" 2021 List

Companies were ranked in each of the categories to determine the final list. The methodology is the product of years of research, and Selling Power continues to refine the approach each year. Almost all the companies featured on the list invested in and offered thorough training specific to virtual selling in response to the pandemic. The list encompasses companies of all sizes - with sales forces ranging from fewer than 100 salespeople to companies with sales-force numbers in the thousands.

The full ranking of Selling Power's 50 Best Companies to Sell For in 2021 can be viewed here: See the full list: 50 Best Companies to Sell For 2021

Related Images

flex-technology-group-featured-on.png

Flex Technology Group Featured on Selling Power's "50 Best Companies to Sell For" List in 2021

SOURCE Flex Technology Group