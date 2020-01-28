Flex Technology Group Kicks Off 2020 with Company-Wide Leadership Conference

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., Jan. 28, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Flex Technology Group (FTG) hosted its 2020 Kick-Off Meeting at Andaz Scottsdale this week where leaders and key players from across the country joined to celebrate last year's achievements and strategize for the coming 2020 year.

"Since launching our national growth strategy four years ago, Flex Technology Group has undergone a significant transformation," states Frank Gaspari, CEO, FTG. "In the past year alone, six more companies have joined us and it's amazing to see the positive impact that each partner has had on one another. FTG is growing, with over 1,200 talented and passionate employees coming together as 'One FTG.' From national coverage and powerful resources to employee benefits and opportunities, we're growing and we fully expect 2020 to be a record year for us."

The 2020 FTG Leaders Conference concluded with the announcement of 2019's top FTG company performances. FlexPrint is proud to have been named the 2019 recipient of the FTG Chairman's Award and it will showcase the celebrated Tiffany's cup at its Sales & Marketing office in Mesa, Arizona. As for the inaugural President's Cup, congratulations go to Flo-Tech for their outstanding performance this past year. Honorable mention went to Caltronics for their stellar performance in 2019 as well.

About Flex Technology Group

Flex Technology Group provides customized office technology solutions for national and leading-edge regional companies. The company focuses on print, document management, document production and managed IT solutions, representing industry-leading suppliers such as Canon, Ricoh, Konica Minolta, HP, Lexmark, and various software solutions. FTG services over 35,000 customers nationally. For additional information on FTG, please visit www.flextg.com.

