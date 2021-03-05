Flex Technology Group Kicks Off 2021 with Virtual Leadership Conference

PHOENIX, March 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Flex Technology Group (FTG) hosted a Virtual Kick-Off Meeting where leaders and key players from across the country joined to celebrate last year's achievements and strategize for the coming 2021 year.

Flex Technology Group hosted a Virtual 2021 Kick-Off Meeting to celebrate the company's many achievements of 2020 and shape the vision of what is to come.

"In the wake of a pandemic and everything that happened over the course of 2020, I am extremely proud of how each of our companies handled themselves. It's impressive to see both the individual and team contributions that went into such extraordinary performances," said Frank Gaspari, CEO of Flex Technology Group. "Our power comes from our ability to leverage each other's strengths and with the adversities of this past year thrown into the mix - there's no better way to see just how strong these relationships have become. FTG is stronger than ever due to the talent and dedication of our employees. 2021 is going to be a big year for everyone at FTG."

The 2021 FTG Leadership Conference concluded with the announcement of 2020's top three FTG company performances. Foremost, FTG Texas is proud to have been named the 2020 recipient of the FTG Chairman's Cup Award and it will showcase the celebrated Tiffany's cup at its corporate headquarters in Houston, Texas. As for the prestigious President's Cup, congratulations go to FlexPrint for their outstanding performance this past year. In closing, Flo-Tech received recognition as a high-performing company with the inaugural Extraordinary Performance Cup.

About Flex Technology Group

Flex Technology Group provides customized office technology solutions for national and leading-edge regional companies. The company focuses on print, document management, document production and managed IT solutions, representing industry-leading suppliers such as Canon, Ricoh, Konica Minolta, HP, Lexmark, and various software solutions. FTG services over 35,000 customers nationally. For additional information on FTG, please visit www.flextg.com.

