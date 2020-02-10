Flex Technology Group Makes Strategic Investment in Ultrex Business Solutions to Expand Market Share in California

PHOENIX, Feb. 10, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Flex Technology Group and Oval Partners, a San Francisco-based, multi-family office private equity firm, today announced a new partnership with Ultrex Business Solutions, a premier technology solutions company with extensive expertise in managed print, IT services, and information management.

Ultrex to roll under Caltronics to further national expansion initiative

Ultrex Business Solutions has provided California with office technology solutions for well over three decades. With locations in Bakersfield, San Luis Obispo, Santa Barbara, and Ventura, Ultrex services a wide range of organizations across the region. From small to medium-size companies to large enterprises and government institutions, their team of technology experts can help any organization optimize their business processes through the latest hardware and software solutions.

"We are pleased to announce that Ultrex Business Solutions is now part of the Flex Technology Group family of companies as we continue to aggressively expand our market share," said Frank Gaspari, CEO of FlexPrint LLC. "Rolf Berkefeld has developed a great team at Ultrex, and we're enthusiastic for the opportunity to build upon their already successful business model."

"Adding Ultrex Business Solutions strengthens our collective presence in the West," said Dan Reilly, President of Caltronics Business Systems. "We look forward to working with their great employees."

"We are very excited to join the Flex Technology Group and work closely with Caltronics Business Systems," said Rolf Berkefeld, President of Ultrex Business Solutions. "We believe that joining FTG brings a level of technology and resources for us to offer more to our employees and clients."

Ultrex Business Solutions will roll under Caltronics Business Systems but will continue to operate independently, leveraging the resources of the combined group. While Berkefeld plans on enjoying retirement following the transition, the remainder of the Ultrex executive team will stay in their leadership roles to ensure the company's continued success in serving its employees, customers, and community.

About Oval Partners

Oval Partners is a multi-family office investment firm designed to provide liquidity, growth, capital and acquisition funding to founders of growing businesses across North America. Oval's capital base is permanent—it is committed, unencumbered and unconstrained in terms of holding period. Oval offers the capabilities and capital of a private equity fund, but the mentality, partner orientation and investment time frame of a private holding company. Oval's principals have completed more than 75 transactions involving platform investments, acquisitions, exits, and re-financings. Oval focuses on making investments in the tech-enabled services, information services, internet, software/SAAS, and industrial technology markets. FlexPrint embodies the essence of Oval's targeted "buy and build" strategy in attractive, service-oriented, niche end markets. For additional information, please visit www.OvalPartners.com or contact Dan Ruhl at Dan@OvalPartners.com.

About Flex Technology Group

Flex Technology Group provides customized office technology solutions for national and leading-edge regional companies. The company focuses on print, document management, document production and managed IT solutions, representing industry-leading suppliers such as Canon, Ricoh, Konica Minolta, HP, Lexmark, Sharp, and various software solutions. FTG services over 35,000 customers nationally. For additional information, please visit www.flextg.com.

About Caltronics Business Systems

Since 1975, Caltronics has been providing California with leading-edge technology and award-winning service in the document management and software solutions industry. Caltronics is a family-owned and operated company with offices throughout California and Arizona to serve you locally and nationwide. Today Caltronics offers the most advanced digital copiers, high-speed color printers and copiers, multi-functional devices, fax and scanning systems, and document management software available. In fact, Caltronics has sold and installed more digital systems than any other independent dealer in the United States. For additional info, please go to www.caltronics.net.

About Ultrex Business Solutions

Ultrex is a leader in utilizing innovative products, technical experts, and unique software solutions to deliver exceptional value to its customers. Ultrex is transforming business through technology solutions that optimize business processes and the way information is created, shared, stored and secured. Specializing in office equipment, 3D printing, IT services, and information management, Ultrex can customize unique solutions for a variety of industries. Whether you're in healthcare, finance, manufacturing, education, legal, or commercial printing, Ultrex can help streamline your business processes and optimize the way you run your business. For additional information, please visit www.ultrex.net.

